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Home / Sports / Raksha Khadse visits SAI NEHU Shillong; Interacts with athletes and coaches, reviews sports infrastructure

Raksha Khadse visits SAI NEHU Shillong; Interacts with athletes and coaches, reviews sports infrastructure

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ANI
Updated At : 06:45 PM May 28, 2026 IST
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Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], May 28 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Raksha Khadse, on Thursday visited the Sports Authority of India (SAI) North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Centre in Shillong, where she interacted with athletes, coaches and officials and reviewed the sports infrastructure and training ecosystem at the centre.

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During the visit, Khadse toured various Field of Play (FoPs) facilities and reviewed the ongoing training activities being undertaken for athletes across disciplines. She also interacted extensively with coaches and young sportspersons, encouraging them to continue pursuing excellence with discipline, determination and commitment, according to a press release.

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The Minister actively participated in various sporting activities during the visit, including trying her hand at Indian round archery and playing football with athletes at the centre, highlighting the importance of sports participation and grassroots engagement.

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Raksha Khadse emphasised that sports play a transformative role in shaping confident, disciplined and resilient youth while also serving as a powerful medium for social development and national progress.

"The North East has immense sporting talent and a strong culture of sports participation. It is important that we continue strengthening infrastructure, coaching support and athlete development pathways so that more young athletes from the region can excel at national and international levels," she said.

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Highlighting the unique advantages of the SAI NEHU Shillong centre, Raksha Khadse noted that the institution holds significant potential to emerge as an important high-altitude training destination for elite athletes.

"This centre has tremendous potential for training elite athletes because of its natural beauty, peaceful environment and pleasant weather conditions. With continued development and support, SAI NEHU Shillong can become an important high-altitude training centre for athletes preparing for national and international competitions," she said.

She further noted that sports not only promote physical fitness and competitive excellence but also contribute significantly towards building leadership qualities, teamwork and positive social engagement among youth.

Present during the visit were Rajnish Mishra, Assistant Director, Sports Authority of India; John Kharshing, Working President, Meghalaya Olympic Association; along with other officials, coaches and support staff.

The visit forms part of the Ministry's continued efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure, athlete support systems and grassroots sports development across the North East region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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