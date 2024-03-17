Ram Baboo breaches Paris Olympics mark with a Punjab

PTI

New Delhi, March 16

India’s Ram Baboo today achieved the Paris Olympics men’s 20km race walk qualification standard, clocking a personal best time of 1 hour and 20 minutes at the Dudinska 50 Meet in Slovakia.

Baboo, a bronze winner in the 35km race walk at the Hangzhou Asian Games, gave a good account of himself in this Race Walking Tour Gold-Level event by finishing third.

This is the first time an Indian athlete is finishing on the podium in this meet. The cut-off mark for the Olympics qualification is 1:20:10.

Cesar Rodriguez of Peru finished first with a timing of 1:19:41, while Ecuador’s Brian Pintado came second with a timing of 1:19:44.

The 24-year-old Baboo is also the seventh male race walker from the country to breach the qualification mark, after Akshdeep Singh, Suraj Panwar, Servin Sebastian, Arshpreet Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht and Vikas Singh.

Priyanka Goswami remains the lone female race walker to have qualified for the quadrennial extravaganza, having achieved the feat at last year’s National Open Race Walking Championships in Jharkhand.

However, a country can send only three athletes in an individual track and field event in the Olympics and it will now be up to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to determine who makes the cut for the Paris Games out of the seven race walkers.