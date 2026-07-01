Ram Gopal Kothari becomes first Indian to complete Volcano Marathon on Easter Island

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Less than a year after becoming the first Indian to complete a full marathon at the Geographic North Pole, Kolkata-based entrepreneur, explorer and endurance runner Ram Gopal Kothari has added another remarkable milestone to Indian sporting history by becoming the first Indian to complete the Volcano Marathon on Easter Island (Rapa Nui), Chile.

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The 42.195-kilometre Volcano Marathon, held was organised by Runbuk, the international organisation known for staging endurance marathons in some of the world's most remote and extreme locations, including the prestigious North Pole Marathon, according to a release.

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With this latest accomplishment, Kothari has become the first Indian to complete both of Runbuk's iconic marathons, each presenting a completely different set of physical and mental challenges.

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To reach Easter Island, one of the world's most isolated inhabited islands in the Pacific Ocean, Kothari travelled nearly 24,000 kilometres from Kolkata via Mumbai, Istanbul and Santiago. The journey also marked his visit to his 80th country, another significant milestone in his pursuit of exploring the world.

According to the official results, 21 runners registered for the full marathon, while 20 started and completed the race, representing countries from Asia, Europe, North America, South America and Oceania. Kothari completed the demanding course in 5 hours, 5 minutes and 8 seconds to finish seventh overall while becoming the first Indian ever to complete the event.

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"I am honoured to become the first Indian to complete the Volcano Marathon on Easter Island. My first full marathon took me to the Geographic North Pole, where I became the first Indian to complete a marathon at the top of the world. My second marathon has now taken me to one of the world's most isolated inhabited islands. For me, this achievement is about much more than running. It is the story of a boy who grew up in a small asbestos-roof room in Kolkata and went on to visit 80 countries across all seven continents while creating history in two of the world's most extraordinary marathons. It proves that your beginnings never define your destination," said Kothari.

The Volcano Marathon proved to be one of the toughest endurance races Kothari has experienced. The opening 21 kilometres consisted of continuous rolling climbs and descents on paved roads, with freely roaming horses and cattle occasionally crossing the route. After the halfway mark, the race transformed into a demanding trail marathon across rugged volcanic terrain, with several sections becoming so steep and technical that even walking became difficult.

Around the 30-kilometre mark, runners climbed towards the spectacular Orongo Volcano Crater over a combination of paved and unfinished roads before ascending to nearly 600 metres above sea level. The technical terrain caught many runners off guard, with several participants slipping while wearing conventional road-running shoes. There were also no restroom facilities anywhere between the start and finish, adding another layer of difficulty to an already demanding race.

Despite the challenging conditions, Kothari completed the marathon without suffering a single muscle cramp or injury, crediting months of disciplined preparation for his performance.

"Unlike my North Pole Marathon, I prepared extensively for this race. My training included multiple long-distance runs, daily strength training, elevation walking on the treadmill and repeated ramp-running sessions inside Salt Lake Stadium to simulate continuous climbing and descending. Almost all my training was completed in Kolkata's extreme summer heat and humidity. During one session I even suffered severe dizziness and remained bedridden for four days before resuming training. The biggest satisfaction wasn't simply completing the marathon, but finishing such a difficult race without a single muscle cramp or injury. Every training session paid off on Easter Island," he said.

The marathon was held under mild weather conditions, with temperatures ranging between 17°C and 21°C. Although the weather remained pleasant with partly cloudy skies, moderate easterly winds and high humidity, the constantly changing terrain made the race physically exhausting.

Kothari also described the course as one of the most scenic marathon routes in the world. Surrounded by the endless blue waters of the Pacific Ocean, lush green landscapes, flower-filled valleys, freely roaming horses and cattle, rolling hills, volcanic landscapes and the world-famous Moai statues, he said the race offered breathtaking panoramic views throughout the course.

"It felt less like running a marathon and more like running through one of the world's greatest open-air museums. Every kilometre revealed a new breathtaking view," he said.

Kothari's latest achievement adds another extraordinary chapter to an inspiring personal journey. Raised in a modest household in Kolkata, he grew up in a small asbestos-roof room before overcoming financial hardships to build a successful career while pursuing his passion for exploration. Over the years, he has travelled to 80 countries across all seven continents, including some of the world's most remote destinations.

In 2025, he became the first Indian to complete the full marathon at the Geographic North Pole, overcoming sub-zero temperatures, drifting Arctic sea ice and one of the harshest environments on Earth. While the North Pole Marathon tested his ability to survive freezing conditions, the Volcano Marathon challenged his endurance across relentless climbs, technical trails and volcanic terrain.

"One marathon took me to the top of the world, while the other took me to one of the world's most isolated inhabited islands. To become the first Indian to complete both these iconic Runbuk marathons is something I will cherish forever," Kothari said.

Following the Volcano Marathon, Kothari will continue his South American journey to Peru, where he plans to visit Machu Picchu, Rainbow Mountain and the Sacred Valley.

Sharing a message for young Indians, Kothari said, "Dream beyond your circumstances. I started my life in a small asbestos-roof room in Kolkata. At that time, travelling the world or creating sporting history seemed impossible. Today I have travelled to 80 countries across all seven continents and become the first Indian to complete both the Geographic North Pole Marathon and the Volcano Marathon. Your background does not determine your future. Discipline, perseverance and the courage to dream big can take you from the smallest room to the most extraordinary places on Earth." (ANI)

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