Ramesh Powar appointed to Men’s Selection Committee; Pragyan Ojha to chair panel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, has unanimously recommended former India cricketer Ramesh Powar for appointment to the Men’s Selection Committee.

Pragyan Ojha will chair the Men’s Selection Committee based on seniority, determined by the number of Test matches played. The committee comprises Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and Ramesh Powar, completing the five-member panel responsible for selecting India’s men’s cricket team.

Advertisement

Powar, who represented India in two Tests and 31 ODIs, has extensive coaching experience, including stints with the India women’s team, Mumbai, Gujarat and the BCCI Centre of Excellence. He guided the women’s team to an Asia Cup title and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

The BCCI also acknowledged former Men’s Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar’s contribution as chairman of the Men’s Selection Committee since July 2023, highlighting India’s success in winning three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and consecutive Asian Games gold medals during his tenure.

“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Mr Ashok Malhotra and Mr Jatin Paranjape, conducted a selection process for the appointment of a member of the Men’s Selection Committee. The CAC met at the BCCI HQ to screen and interview applicants and, following the process, unanimously recommended the appointment of Mr Ramesh Powar,” BCCI said in a statement.

Advertisement

🚨 Announcement 🚨 Mr Ramesh Powar @imrameshpowar appointed to Men’s Selection Committee. Based on seniority (most Tests), Mr Pragyan Ojha @pragyanojha will chair the Committee. BCCI appreciates Mr Ajit Agarkar @imAagarkar for his commitment, conviction and contribution during his tenure as Chairman of the Committee. Details ▶️ https://t.co/z0jcyPWkr0 #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2026

“Powar represented India in 2 Tests and 31 ODIs during his international playing career. He has since held major coaching roles, including Head Coach of the India Women’s team, Mumbai and Gujarat, as well as Bowling Coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. During his stint with the India Women’s team, he guided them to an Asia Cup title as well as a Commonwealth Games silver medal,” the statement further added.

“The BCCI places on record its appreciation for Mr Ajit Agarkar for his commitment, conviction and contribution during his tenure as Chairman of the Men’s Selection Committee. Since his appointment in July 2023, Agarkar led the committee through a significant period for Indian cricket, with India winning three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back Asian Games gold medals. Based on seniority (most Tests), Mr Pragyan Ojha will chair the Committee. Men’s Selection Committee: Pragyan Ojha (Chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra, Ramesh Powar,” the statement concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)