Ramkumar-Myneni one win away from doubles gold

Hangzhou, September 28
The Indian tennis camp had something to cheer about today with Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni reaching the men’s doubles gold medal round and the mixed doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale assuring itself of a medal.
The second-seeded team of Ramkumar and Myneni downed the South Korean pair of Seongchan Hong and Soonwoo Kwon 6-1 6-7(8) 10-0 to move into the title clash.
Myneni will now eye a second Asian Games gold, having won a mixed doubles gold with Sania Mirza in the 2014 edition. It will be a maiden Games medal for Ramkumar. The Koreans fought back after losing the opening set, but Myneni and Ramkumar held their nerves to outplay their rivals in the super tiebreak. The Indian team will now take on Chinese Taipei, who ousted Thailand, in the gold medal match tomorrow.
The second-seeded Bopanna-Bhosale pair moved into the mixed doubles semifinals with a fluent 7-5 6-3 win over Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva and Grigoriy Lomakin.
