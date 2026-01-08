DT
PT
Home / Sports / Ranchi Royals overpower SG Pipers 5-2 to finish third in the Women's Hockey India League

Ranchi Royals overpower SG Pipers 5-2 to finish third in the Women's Hockey India League

ANI
Updated At : 08:05 PM Jan 08, 2026 IST
Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 8 (ANI): Ranchi Royals produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat SG Pipers 5-2 in their last Women's Hero Hockey India League 2025-26 encounter, with a clinical fourth-quarter display sealing the victory as the hosts finished third in the tournament.

Lucina von der Heyde (2', 47'), Sangita Kumari (24'), and Hannah Cotter (55', 60') scored goals for the Royals, while Navneet Kaur (10', 58') netted a brace for the Pipers, who have already qualified for the Final of the tournament, as per a Hockey India press release.

SG Pipers began the contest with early pressing, but Ranchi Royals quickly gained control and earned a penalty corner within the opening minute. Drag-flick specialist Lucina von der Heyde made no mistake, converting in the 2nd minute to give the Royals an early lead. The goal allowed Ranchi Royals to dictate the tempo for the next few minutes, before SG Pipers struck back through captain Navneet Kaur (10'), who found the back of the net to restore parity. With both sides exchanging goals, the opening quarter ended evenly poised at 1-1.

The second quarter unfolded in end-to-end fashion with both teams trading early attacks. Ranchi Royals, however, applied sustained pressure through repeated circle entries, and their persistence paid off when Sangita Kumari (24'), left unmarked inside the circle, fired home to restore the hosts' lead. With the advantage back in their favour, the Royals controlled the tempo in the closing stages of the half to ensure they went into the break leading 2-1.

Ranchi Royals continued to control proceedings in the third quarter, dominating the midfield and playing with caution to protect their lead. They created several scoring opportunities, including penalty corners, but were unable to convert. SG Pipers responded with attacking moves of their own and tested the Royals' defence on multiple occasions, yet they too failed to capitalise. As a result, the third quarter ended goalless, with the Royals still holding a 2-1 advantage.

Ranchi Royals finished the contest in emphatic fashion, taking charge of the fourth quarter to put the result beyond doubt. Lucina von der Heyde (47') struck from a penalty corner to score her second goal of the night and extend the hosts' lead. Hannah Cotter then added two late goals in quick succession (55', 60') to end any hopes of a SG Pipers comeback.

In the meantime, SG Pipers did manage to pull one back through captain Navneet Kaur (58'), who netted her second goal of the match, but it proved to be only a consolation as Ranchi Royals sealed a convincing 5-2 victory to finish third in the tournament. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

