Rani Rampal demands answers for nat'l team snub

PTI

Chennai, August 10

Former India captain Rani Rampal today hit out at women’s hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopmann for not selecting her for the past two years and said that she has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Rani has been sidelined since leading the Indian women’s team to a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics. “Whatever happened with me in past two years is not right,” Rani said. “As far as my career is concerned, despite coming back from injury, faring well and even playing during the National Games, I was not selected for the senior side. Only the coach will be able to explain the reason,” the 28-year-old added. “But it has not forced me to plan for my retirement yet. I have more to give to the sport.” — PTI

New coaching roles for Sardar, Rani

Chennai: Hockey India today announced the formation of the national sub-junior (U-17) teams, naming former India captains Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal as coaches of the boys’ and girls’ teams, respectively. HI also announced a special coaching camp and international matches for the teams. The 50-day camp will commence from August 21 in Rourkela, and will be followed by matches in Belgium and Netherlands.

