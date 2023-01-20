Ranji Trohpy brief scores

PTI

Mumbai 293 and 168/9 in 59 overs (Rahane 51, Kotian 48*; Mehra 5/29) vs Delhi 369 in 101.1 overs (Rawal 114, Himmat 85; Deshpande 4/111, Shams Mulani 3/90); Vidarbha 74 and 254 in 65.5 overs vs Gujarat 256 and 54 in 33.3 overs (Desai 18; Sarwate 6/17, Dubey 3/11); Punjab 443 in 116.2 overs vs MP 244 and 77 in 27.5 overs (Gawli 53; Arshdeep 4/30); Railways 386 in 108.1 overs vs Chandigarh 485/8 in 149 overs (Vohra 126, Puri* 102; Sangwan 3/64); J&K 446/6 decl in 156 overs (Abhinav 121; Ghosh 3/106) vs Tripura 76/4 in 37 overs (Das 39*, Mushtaq 3/13); Bengal 419 all out in 113.4 overs (Majumdar 145; Harshal 4/80) vs Haryana 163 and 177 in 69 overs (Yuvraj 78; Akash Deep 5/61); HP 346 and 263 decl in 46.5 overs (Kalsi 160; Lemtur 5/74) vs Nagaland 233 and 31/4 in 17 overs (Jonathan 96; Galetiya 6/62).