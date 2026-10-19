Ranji Trophy 2026: Record-breaking 400 by Chinmoy, double ton by Badoni highlights on Day 2

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): The ongoing Ranji Trophy 2026-27 witnessed a remarkable day of batting and bowling performances on Monday, with Chinmay Sutar producing a historic 400-run innings for Mizoram, Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni smashing a double hundred, and several other players making significant contributions for their respective teams.

Sutar’s unbeaten 400 against Nagaland headlined the day’s action, while Badoni scored 217 to put Delhi in a commanding position against Gujarat. Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar also continued his impressive form with an unbeaten century against Puducherry, while Punjab dominated Chhattisgarh through substantial contributions from skipper Uday Saharan and Salil Arora.

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Mizoram batter Chinmay Sutar produced a historic knock of 400 not out against Nagaland, becoming only the second batter in Ranji Trophy history to reach the 400-run mark in an innings. He joined an exclusive list headed by Bhausaheb Nimbalkar, who scored an unbeaten 443 in 1948.

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Sutar faced 517 deliveries and struck 46 fours and seven sixes during his marathon innings, helping Mizoram declare at 581/9.

Delhi captain Badoni delivered a commanding performance against Gujarat, scoring 217 off 233 deliveries. His innings featured 22 fours and two sixes, showcasing his ability to combine patience with attacking strokeplay.

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Delhi amassed 648 runs in their first innings, putting considerable pressure on the Gujarat bowling attack.

Madhya Pradesh skipper Rajat Patidar led from the front with an unbeaten 107 against Puducherry.

His century helped Madhya Pradesh gain control after bowling Puducherry out for 177 in their first innings.

Punjab enjoyed a productive outing against Chhattisgarh, with skipper Uday Saharan scoring a commanding 161 and Salil Arora 107.

Their batting efforts helped Punjab build a substantial total and put the opposition under pressure.

Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar also delivered a five-wicket haul, adding to Punjab's dominance in the contest. The combined performances of the batters and bowlers put Punjab in a strong position.

Uttar Pradesh spinner Zeeshan Ansari claimed five wickets against Goa to give his side an advantage. After Uttar Pradesh were bowled out for 202 in their first innings, Goa managed 164 in reply, with Ansari returning figures of 5/45.

Uttar Pradesh reached 102/4 in their second innings by the close of play, extending their overall lead to 140 runs. Captain Aryan Juyal remained unbeaten on 60, helping steady the innings after early setbacks.

Haryana registered an innings-and-24-run victory over Chandigarh, with Nishant Sandhu delivering an outstanding all-round performance.

Sandhu scored 92 runs in Haryana's first innings total of 245, helping his side establish a substantial lead after Chandigarh were dismissed for 103. He then returned with figures of 6/27 in the second innings as Chandigarh were bowled out for 118, sealing a comprehensive victory for Haryana.

Sarfaraz Khan struck an unbeaten 139 against Himachal Pradesh to put Mumbai in a strong position. After bowling Himachal Pradesh out for 140, Mumbai responded with a solid batting performance to take control of the match.

Meanwhile, three-time champions Vidarbha faced defending champions Jammu and Kashmir in another closely watched encounter. Jammu and Kashmir were bowled out for 260 in their first innings, with Kawalpreet Singh narrowly missing a century after scoring 96. Vidarbha's response left them needing a strong batting effort to challenge the defending champions. (ANI)

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