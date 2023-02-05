Ranji Trophy: Bhut knocks out Punjab

PTI

Rajkot, February 4

Parth Bhut capped off a dream game with a five-wicket haul after a game-changing century and a half-century as Saurashtra won a memorable Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Punjab by 71 runs today to set up a semifinals date with Karnataka.

Needing 252 to win, Punjab started the day at 52/2 and were all out for 180 in 89.1 overs with veteran Mandeep Singh’s 45 being the highest score.

Mandeep failed to show any intent and his ultra-defensive 128-ball stay put Punjab in a hole.

The match will haunt Punjab for a long time as they had Saurashtra on the mat on the first day at 147/8 before Bhut’s 111 took them to 303. Punjab then scored 431 in their first essay with twin hundreds from Naman Dhir and Prabhsimran Singh but allowed Saurashtra to score 379 in the second innings and put up a defendable total.

Once young Pukhraj Mann was out for 42, trapped leg-before by off-spinner Yuvraj Dodiya, Mandeep never showed any aggressive streak as left-arm spin twins Bhut (5/89 in 33 overs) and Dharmendra Jadeja choked the flow of runs.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 303 and 379; Punjab 431 and 180 in 89.1 overs (Mandeep 45, Bhut 5/89).