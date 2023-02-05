Ranji Trophy: Bhut knocks out Punjab

Rajkot, February 4
Parth Bhut capped off a dream game with a five-wicket haul after a game-changing century and a half-century as Saurashtra won a memorable Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Punjab by 71 runs today to set up a semifinals date with Karnataka.
Needing 252 to win, Punjab started the day at 52/2 and were all out for 180 in 89.1 overs with veteran Mandeep Singh’s 45 being the highest score.
Mandeep failed to show any intent and his ultra-defensive 128-ball stay put Punjab in a hole.
The match will haunt Punjab for a long time as they had Saurashtra on the mat on the first day at 147/8 before Bhut’s 111 took them to 303. Punjab then scored 431 in their first essay with twin hundreds from Naman Dhir and Prabhsimran Singh but allowed Saurashtra to score 379 in the second innings and put up a defendable total.
Once young Pukhraj Mann was out for 42, trapped leg-before by off-spinner Yuvraj Dodiya, Mandeep never showed any aggressive streak as left-arm spin twins Bhut (5/89 in 33 overs) and Dharmendra Jadeja choked the flow of runs.
Brief scores: Saurashtra 303 and 379; Punjab 431 and 180 in 89.1 overs (Mandeep 45, Bhut 5/89).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions
Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The Pentagon says the balloon, which was carrying sensors an...
3 more members of banned PFI arrested in Madhya Pradesh for ‘conspiracy against govt’
In September 2022, Centre banned PFI for 5 years under a str...
Drug menace has assumed alarming proportions: High Court chides Punjab Govt
Punjab Governor has already placed the state govt in dock fo...
Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Adjoining tourist towns Kufri and Narkanda too are experienc...