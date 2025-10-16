New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Opener Ishan Kishan's explosive 173 put Jharkhand in the driver's seat against Tamil Nadu, while Rajat Patidar also notched a brilliant century against Punjab during day two of the Ranji Trophy on Thursday. Additionally, the first two class debutants, Goa's Abhinav Tejrana and Delhi's Ayush Doseja, scored double centuries on their debut.

As per Wisden, Ishan's 173 took Jharkhand to 419 despite a four-wicket haul from Gurjanpreet Singh, while Patidar's century took Madhya Pradesh past the 300-run mark and gave them a 73-run lead over them. TN was reduced to 18/5 thanks to a fiery spell in reply to Jharkhand's gigantic score, as per Wisden.

For Andhra Pradesh, India's seven-Test wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat also notched a brilliant 142, taking AP to 470, while UP ended the day two strongly at 73/1, trailing by 397 runs.

Odisha was bundled out for 271 runs against Baroda, as they lost their five wickets for just 66 runs. Baroda's response of 127/2 consisted of an unbeaten 75* from Shivalik Sharma.

Scores at stumps, day two, Group A:

-Odisha 271 (Rajesh Dhuper 94, Atit Sheth 4-67) vs Baroda 127-2 (Shivalik Sharma 75*, Govinda Poddar 1-34). Baroda trail by 144 runs.

-Andhra Pradesh 470 (KS Bharat 142, Vipraj Nigam 4-136) vs Uttar Pradesh 73-1 (Madhav Kaushik 31*, KV Sasikanth 1-11). Uttar Pradesh trail by 397 runs.

-Jharkhand 419 (Ishan Kishan 173, Gurjapneet Singh 4-71) vs Tamil Nadu 18-5 (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 9, Jatin Pandey 3-10). Tamil Nadu trails by 401 runs.

-Vidarbha 463 (Aman Mokhade 183, Rongsen Jonathan 4-98) vs Nagaland 81-3 (Dega Nischal 32*, Parth Rekhade 1-11). Nagaland trail by 382 runs.

Coming to Group B action, Patidar's unbeaten 107*, with some support from all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, was the highlight for MP against Punjab. Against Chandigarh, first-class debutant Abhinav Tejrana (205) and Lalit Yadav (213) made superb double hundreds to take Goa to 566, while Chandigarh lost one wicket to Arjun Tendulkar.

For Karnataka against Saurashtra, R Smaran and Shreyas Gopal managed fifties, despite a well-compiled seven-wicket haul by spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. In reply, Chirag Jani's 90 powered Saurashtra to 200/4.

During a rain-curtailed day two in Thiruvananthapuram, Maharashtra managed 239, before reducing Kerala to 35-3.

Scores at stumps, day two, Group B:

-Maharashtra 239 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 91, MD Nidheesh 5-49) vs Kerala 35-3 (Rohan Kunnummal 27, Rajneesh Gurbani 2-20). Kerala trail by 204 runs.

-Goa 566 (Lalit Yadav 213, Vishu Kashyap 7-173) vs Chandigarh 34-1 (Arjun Azad 21*, Arjun Tendulkar 1-10). Chandigarh trail by 532 runs.

-Punjab 232 (Uday Saharan 75, Saransh Jain 6-75) vs Madhya Pradesh 305-6 (Rajat Patidar 107*, Prerit Dutta 3-55). Madhya Pradesh lead by 73 runs.

-Karnataka 372 (Devdutt Padikkal 96, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 7-124) vs Saurashtra 200-4 (Chirag Jani 90, Shreyas Gopal 3-51). Saurashtra trail by 172 runs.

In the Group C action, opener Sudip Chatterjee's 98 powered Bengal to a first-innings lead over Uttarakhand. Services keeper-batter's 96 put his side to a commanding situation before Tripura crumbled to 56/4 by stumps. Also Assam's last four-wickets added 92 runs before Gujarat openers Abhishek and Aarya Desai took the team to 166/0.

Scores at stumps, day two, Group C:

-Services 359 (Nakul Sharma 96, Swapnil Singh 5-104) vs Tripura 56-4 (Hanuma Vihari 16, Amarjeet Singh 2-20). Tripura trail by 303 runs.

-Assam 310 (Sibsankar Roy 113, Siddharth Desai 3-68) vs Gujarat 166-0 (Abhishek Desai 80*, Ayushman Malakar 0-5). Gujarat trail by 144 runs.

-Haryana 171 (Parth Vats 52, Akash Pandey 3-27) & 201-9 (Parth Vats 106*, Himanshu Sangwan 4-31) vs Railways 128 (Pratham Singh 50, Sumit Kumar 5-16). Haryana lead by 244 runs.

-Uttarakhand 213 (Bhupen Lalwani 71, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal 4-54) vs Bengal 274-6 (Sudip Chatterjee 98, Devendra Singh Bora 4-65). Bengal lead by 61 runs.

Coming to Group D of action, a brilliant 91 from all-rounder Shams Mulani took Mumbai to 386, but a century from veteran Paras Dogra made sure Jammu and Kashmir was in fight while overcoming this deficit at stumps. Also, Rajasthan was put in a dominant spot by all-rounder Deepak Hooda against Chhattisgarh.

Delhi's Ayush Doseja became the second double-centurion on first-class debut on the day, smashing an elegant 209 against Hyderabad, powering Delhi to 529/4 declared. They also took a wicket by stumps. Himachal posted a total of 305, with Mukul Negi and Mayank Dagar striking for them before stumps against Puducherry.

Scores at stumps, day two, Group D

-Himachal Pradesh 305 (Mayank Dagar 83, Sagar Udeshi 7-88) vs Puducherry 96-8 (Aman Khan 41, Mayank Dagar 3-30). Puducherry trail by 209 runs.

-Mumbai 386 (Siddhesh Lad 116, Yudhvir Singh 5-96) vs Jammu & Kashmir 273-7 (Paras Dogra 112*, Tushar Deshpande 2-34). J&K trail by 113 runs.

-Chhattisgarh 332 (Ajay Mandal 144, Aniket Choudhary 3-67) vs Rajasthan 215-4 (Deepak Hooda 101*, Ravi Kiran 2-26). Rajasthan trail by 117 runs.

-Delhi 529-4d (Ayush Doseja 209, Chama Milind 3-57) vs Hyderabad 77-1 (Rahul Singh 35, Ayush Badoni 1-12). Hyderabad trail by 452 runs. (ANI)

