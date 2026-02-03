Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounder Shardul Thakur have been included in Mumbai's squad for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash against Karnataka starting from February 6 onwards.

Mumbai will aim to secure their record-extending 43rd Ranji Trophy title as they begin their knockout campaign against Karnataka in Mumbai. Shardul has been named as the captain of the side, having last played for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy a month back on January 3 against Maharashtra before an injury ruled him out of the competition. Siddhesh Lad captained Mumbai in their previous clash against Mumbai, which recently ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal, after his maiden ODI ton against South Africa in December, made himself available to play for Mumbai in the 20-over Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy competition and Vijay Hazare Trophy competition. In SMAT 2025/26, he made scores of 29 (against Hyderabad), 101 (against Rajasthan), and 15 (against Haryana). During the VHT 2025/26, he scored 46 (against Goa), 3 (against Maharashtra), and 15 (against Himachal Pradesh).

In 11 first-class matches for Mumbai, Jaiswal has made 1,086 runs at an average of 60.33 and a strike rate of 62.59, with five centuries and three fifties in 21 innings, with best score of 181.

Mumbai squad: Shardul Thakur (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Musheer Khan, Akhil Herwadkar, Siddesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Aakash Anand (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasth, Omkar Tarmale, Divyesh Saxena and Suryansh Shedge. (ANI)

