Ranji Trophy: MP run over Punjab, in semis

Alur (Karnataka), June 9
Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya carried on with his brilliant bowling display and spun a web around the Punjab batters as Madhya Pradesh cruised into the Ranji Trophy semifinals with a 10-wicket victory here today.
Kartikeya scalped 6/50, his second-best bowling figures in First-Class cricket. Off-spinner Saransh Jain played a perfect second fiddle as he claimed 4/100. Punjab folded for a paltry 203 in the second innings.
Punjab resumed play on Day 4 at 120/5, still 58 runs short of making their opponents bat again.
Brief Scores: Punjab: 219 & 203 (Singh 31, Markande 33; Kartikeya 6/50). Madhya Pradesh: 397 & 26/0 (Sharma 102, Mantri 89, Patidar 85; Vinay Choudhury 5/83).
World record broken
Bengaluru: Domestic giants Mumbai today broke the world record for the highest margin of victory in the history of First-Class cricket as they crushed Uttarakhand by a staggering 725 runs on the fourth day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinals match to storm into the semifinals.
Mumbai broke New South Wales’ 92-year-old Sheffield Shield record when they beat Queensland by 685 runs.
In the Ranji Trophy, the previous record for the highest margin of victory was held by Bengal, who had defeated Odisha by 540 runs in 1953-54.
