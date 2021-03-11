Ranji trophy: MP scorch pitch as Punjab manage 219

PTI

Alur (Karnataka), June 6

Pacers Anubhav Agarwal and Puneet Datey scalped three wickets apiece to help Madhya Pradesh bundle out Punjab for 219 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinals match here today.

Opting to bat, Punjab, who banked on their young core to deliver, found themselves in a spot of bother from the outset.

Punjab did not have the ideal start, losing Shubman Gill (9) cheaply to Datey. Skipper Abhishek Sharma (47) and Anmolpreet Singh (47) put on 81 runs for the second wicket to steady the ship.

But Datey struck again, removing a well-set Sharma in the 24th over, after which things started to go awry for the 1992 Ranji Trophy winners. The wickets kept falling as Punjab slumped from 98/2 to 166/6. With their backs against the wall, Sanvir Singh and Anmol Malhotra hit 41 and 27, respectively, to save Punjab the blushes. But their resistance was short-lived as Agarwal accounted for Mandeep Singh and Sanvir Singh.

Brief Scores: Punjab: 219 all out in 71.3 overs (Sharma 47, Singh 47; Datey 3/48, Agarwal 3/36); Madhya Pradesh: 5/0 in 1 over.