Ranking boost for Bangladesh players after Mirpur triumph against New Zealand

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 22 (ANI): A host of Bangladesh's top performers have surged up the charts in the latest update to the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings after their strong showing against the New Zealand national cricket team.

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Bangladesh levelled the three-match ODI series in Mirpur with an impressive six-wicket win, powered by standout contributions from several key players, as per the ICC website.

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Leading the charge was Tanzid Hasan, who anchored the chase with a composed 76. His match-winning knock earned him a significant rise in the rankings, jumping 14 places to break into the top 40 ODI batters.

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Teammate Towhid Hridoy (up five slots to equal 26th) is also rewarded for his unbeaten 30 from the same match, with New Zealander Daryl Mitchell still at the top of the charts for ODI batters even though the right-hander is sitting out the series in Bangladesh.

There are similar gains on the latest rankings for ODI bowlers, with spinner Rishad Hossain (up 10 places to equal 58th) and pacer Nahid Rana (up 32 spots to 64th) the big eye-catchers after they shared six wickets between them from that Mirpur contest against the Black Caps.

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Left-armer Shoriful Islam re-enters the bowler rankings in 39th following a pair of wickets in both of the matches against New Zealand thus far, in what were the 24-year-old's first appearances in 50-over cricket since the end of 2024.

There were also some changes to the T20 rankings following the completion of Scotland's tour of Namibia, with a host of veterans rewarded for a string of strong performances across the three-match T20I series.

It was Scotland that claimed the series 2-1, and it was experienced opener George Munsey who was among the biggest improvers on the updated rankings as the left-hander moved up seven spots to equal 21st on the list for T20I batters following his brilliant century in the series finale.

Teammate Mark Watt climbs 10 spots to move to 47th overall on the rankings for T20I bowlers after three wickets from two appearances, while Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus also moves up the batting and all-rounder charts following a good series with both bat and ball.

Erasmus scored 145 runs from three innings across the T20I series and moved up 24 places to 73rd on the list for T20I batters and climbed five rungs to 10th on the rankings for T20I all-rounders. (ANI)

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