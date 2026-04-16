Raphinha did not hold back after FC Barcelona’s Champions League exit, describing their quarter-final defeat to Atletico Madrid as a “robbery” and questioning a series of refereeing decisions across both legs.

Barcelona were eliminated 3-2 on aggregate despite winning the second leg 2-1 in Madrid. However, the result was overshadowed by controversy, with Barca finishing both matches with 10 men after VAR interventions upgraded yellow cards to red for denying clear goalscoring opportunities.

In the first leg, Pau Cubarsi was sent off by Istvan Kovacs after a pitchside review, a decision that led directly to Atletico’s opening goal from the resulting free-kick. In the return leg, Eric Garcia suffered the same fate under Clement Turpin, leaving Barcelona chasing the game once again with a numerical disadvantage.

Barcelona were also angered by an earlier incident in the first leg when Atletico defender Marc Pubill appeared to handle the ball inside the penalty area after a restart.

Neither the referee nor VAR intervened, prompting the club to file a formal complaint to UEFA — a protest later dismissed as “inadmissible”.

Raphinha, who missed both matches through injury but travelled with the squad, voiced his frustration after the second leg.

“For me, this match was a robbery. Not just this match but the other one as well,” he said after the match. “The refereeing was really bad, the decisions are unbelievable.”

He also pointed to what he felt was inconsistency in disciplinary calls, adding: “I don’t know how many fouls Atletico made and the referee didn’t give them a single yellow card.”

In the second leg, Atletico indeed finished without a booking, while Barcelona received one yellow and a red.

The Brazilian went further, suggesting a pattern in decisions. “It’s tough when you feel you have to work three times harder to win. Everyone can make mistakes, but when they keep happening in the same way, that’s something we need to pay attention to.”

Barcelona’s sense of grievance was not shared by Atletico. Goalkeeper Juan Musso rejected the accusations, saying: “You can’t say the match was stolen. We won on the pitch. When you’re the last man, it’s a red card.”

UEFA has confirmed that its disciplinary body will review reports from the match before deciding whether any further action is necessary, including a potential charge relating to Raphinha’s comments.

While Barcelona pointed to refereeing as a decisive factor, the outcome ultimately reflected a combination of key decisions, missed chances and moments that shaped a finely balanced tie.