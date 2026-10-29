DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Rashid Khan becomes first bowler to claim 200 wickets in men's T20Is

Rashid Khan becomes first bowler to claim 200 wickets in men's T20Is

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:17 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Sharjah [UAE], October 29 (ANI): Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan made history by becoming the first bowler to claim 200 wickets in men's T20 Internationals, achieving the milestone during the second T20I against Zimbabwe.

Rashid reached the landmark after dismissing Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batter Tadiwanashe Marumani for just two runs as the hosts chased a daunting target of 222.

Advertisement

The dismissal took Rashid's tally to 200 wickets in men's T20Is, marking a historic achievement in the shortest format of international cricket.

Advertisement

The Afghanistan spinner continues to be a key figure in his team's T20I setup, with his landmark making him the first bowler to reach the 200-wicket mark in men's T20 Internationals.

Coming to the match, Azmatullah Omarzai smashed a spectacular century to lead Afghanistan's recovery from an early collapse as the hosts posted 221/7 against Zimbabwe in the second T20I at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Advertisement

Omarzai struck 116 off just 50 deliveries, including five fours and 12 sixes, at a strike rate of 232.00. His explosive innings helped Afghanistan recover after losing five wickets for just 38 runs.

Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai provided crucial support with a blistering 52 off 27 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes. The pair's contributions powered Afghanistan to a formidable total of 221/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Afghanistan endured a disastrous start, losing five wickets for just 38 runs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Akram and Shahidullah Kamal failed to make an impact, while Sediqullah Atal contributed 17 off 21 balls before being dismissed in the ninth over.

Omarzai and Ijaz then turned the innings around with a 142-run partnership off 59 deliveries for the sixth wicket. Ijaz's dismissal at 180 ended the stand, but Omarzai continued his assault before falling for 116 in the 19th over.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan provided a late flourish, smashing an unbeaten 25 off just six balls, including four sixes. Mujeeb Ur Rahman remained not out on two as Afghanistan finished with 221/7 at a run rate of 11.05.

For Zimbabwe, Brad Evans and Kundai Matigimu picked up two wickets each, while Vincent Masekesa, Ernest Masuku and Sikandar Raza claimed one wicket apiece. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts