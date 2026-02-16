DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Rashid Khan becomes first cricketer to take 700 wickets in T20s

Rashid Khan becomes first cricketer to take 700 wickets in T20s

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:40 PM Feb 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan became the first player to achieve 700 T20 wickets during Afghanistan's group-stage match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Advertisement

He got one wicket in the match, conceding 24 runs in his four overs as Afghanistan halted the UAE to 160/9 in 20 overs after inviting them to bat first.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old Afghanistan skipper achieved the feat during the 16th over in the first innings when he dismissed Muhammad Arfan by a hit-wicket. Arfan made zero runs off two balls, before his wicket while trying a reverse sweep against the ace spinner.

Advertisement

Afghan spinner is way ahead of any other cricketer in terms of wickets in the shortest format. Retired West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is in second place with 631 wickets. Among the active players, Sunil Narine is behind Rashid with 613 wickets and is third overall in the list.

Rashid is also the leading wicket-taker in the T20 Internationals with 191 wickets. The second place is occupied by retired New Zealand seamer Tim Southee (164), and his compatriot Ish Sodhi is in third place with 162 wickets. Sodhi is part of the Black Caps in this tournament.

Advertisement

Afghanistan are looking to chase down a modest target of 161 runs to remain alive in the race for the Super 8 of the competition.

Azmatullah Omarzai was the best bowler for Afghanistan as he picked up four wickets while conceding 15 runs in his four overs. Mujeeb Ur Rahman also took a couple of wickets.

Alishan Sharafu made 40 runs off 31 balls, and Sohaib Khan's 68 runs off 48 balls helped the UAE set a challenging target for the Afghans as they are still searching for their first win of the tournament.

Afghanistan's last group-stage fixture is against Canada, scheduled for Thursday in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts