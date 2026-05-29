Rashid Khan registers career-worst T20 economy in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], May 29 (ANI): Star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan recorded the worst economy rate of his T20 career in matches when he bowled at least two overs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday. The GT spinner also conceded the joint-most expensive over by a spinner in the IPL playoffs.

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Rashid bowled with an economy of 22.5 runs in an over after he registered bowling figures of 0/45 in 2 overs against Rajasthan Royals on Friday as the 2008 IPL champions scored 214 runs in 20 overs while batting first.

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It marked the highest economy rate of Rashid Khan's T20 career across 524 innings, surpassing his previous worst of 18.00, which came against Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad during IPL 2025 when he conceded 36 runs in two overs without taking a wicket.

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Notably, Rashid was hit for 27 runs in an over. RR's Donovan Ferreira slammed him for four sixes in the 20th over.

Notably, the 27 runs conceded by Rashid in the 20th over equalled the record for the most expensive over bowled by a spinner in IPL playoffs. The unflattering feat was previously recorded by Ravi Bishnoi of Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the 2022 Eliminator in Kolkata. Overall, it's the joint fourth-most expensive over in the IPL playoffs.

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Since IPL 2025, Donovan Ferreira has been one of the most destructive batters in the death overs phase of T20 cricket. Across overs 16 to 20, he has scored 582 runs off just 260 balls at an average of 30.63 and a staggering strike rate of 223.84, while maintaining a boundary percentage of 33.46. Among all players who have faced at least 100 deliveries in this phase during this period, Ferreira boasts the highest strike rate. (ANI)

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