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Home / Sports / Rathod, Mulani’s gritty stand helps India A secure draw, clinch series 1-0 against Australia A

Rathod, Mulani’s gritty stand helps India A secure draw, clinch series 1-0 against Australia A

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ANI
Updated At : 09:17 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Puducherry [India], October 2 (ANI): Yash Rathod and Shams Mulani put together a gritty 36-plus-over eighth-wicket partnership as India A held their nerve to secure a thrilling draw against Australia A on the fourth and final day of the second four-day match in Puducherry on Friday.

The result saw India A clinch the two-match series 1-0, having registered a commanding 162-run victory in the opening match.

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Chasing 365, India A resumed the day at 28/1 and were reduced to 199/7 in 60.2 overs, but a determined lower-order fightback helped them reach 310/9 at stumps and secure a hard-fought draw.

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Yash Rathod (80 off 138 balls) and Shams Mulani (29 off 131) then produced a crucial 85-run eighth-wicket stand, occupying the crease for more than 36 overs. The pair negotiated 16 overs with the second new ball, frustrating Australia A and keeping India A’s hopes of saving the game alive.

With just seven overs remaining in the day, Australia A pacer Liam Scott, who finished with impressive figures of 5/37, finally broke the partnership by trapping Rathod leg before wicket. Two overs later, Scott dismissed Mulani to leave India A’s last-wicket pair of Nachiket Bhute and Praful Hinge with three overs to survive.

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Bhute, unbeaten on 20, and Hinge, yet to score, held firm through the remaining three overs to secure the draw for India A. India A also benefited from an important earlier contribution from Tushar Deshpande, who played his part in ensuring the visitors stayed in the contest.

The nightwatchman produced a crucial 52 off 119 balls, helping India A keep Australia A from gaining complete control of the contest.

Deshpande also added 60 runs for the third wicket with captain Devdutt Padikkal, who contributed 26, as India A reached 99/2 at lunch. The pair added 71 runs during the morning session, with overnight batter Aayush Pandey, who scored 19, the only wicket to fall.

India A’s position worsened in the second session as they lost five wickets to slip to 205/7 at tea.

Scott provided the breakthrough by dismissing Padikkal, who edged behind to wicketkeeper Josh Philippe, standing up to the stumps. Deshpande then fell to fast-medium bowler Liam Hatcher, mistiming a drive that was comfortably taken at mid-off.

 With India A staring at a potential collapse, Rathod and Mulani dug in to produce the crucial eighth-wicket partnership that helped the hosts stave off Australia A and secure the draw.

Sam Harper was named Player of the Match, while Shams Mulani was adjudged Player of the Series. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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