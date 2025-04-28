Ravichandran Ashwin conferred Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Shri award to Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin for his outstanding contributions to the field of sports. The ceremony was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where distinguished individuals from various fields were honoured for their service to the nation.

The official X handle of the President of India posted,

"President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri in the field of Sports to Shri Ravichandran Ashwin. He is among the best Indian cricketers. He has been honoured with many awards and recognitions including Arjuna award and ICC Cricketer of the Year."

Ravichandran Ashwin is widely regarded as one of India's finest cricketers. Over the course of his career, he has established himself as a key player for the Indian cricket team, known for his exceptional skills as an all-rounder.

The Padma Shri is one of the highest civilian honours in India, awarded for distinguished service in various fields such as arts, education, industry, literature, science, sports, medicine, social service, and public affairs. Ashwin's recognition with the Padma Shri reflects his significant contributions to Indian cricket and his continued impact on the sport.

Ashwin has been one of the illustrious spinners in the world of cricket. He announced his retirement after the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

In 106 Tests for India, the legendary all-rounder took 537 wickets at an average of 24.00, with best figures of 7/59. He claimed 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket match hauls in his Test career. He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Tests overall and the second-highest for India, behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets). Ashwin also holds the record for the second-most five-wicket hauls in Tests, trailing only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (67).

With the bat, Ashwin scored 3,503 runs at an average of 25.75, including six centuries and 14 fifties in 151 innings, with a highest score of 124. In 116 ODIs, Ashwin took 156 wickets at an average of 33.20, with best figures of 4/25. He also scored 707 runs at an average of 16.44, including one fifty, a knock of 65 in 63 innings.

He is the 13th-highest wicket-taker for India in the format. Across all formats, Ashwin took 765 wickets in 287 matches, making him India's second-highest wicket-taker after Anil Kumble (953 wickets). Ashwin was also a key member of the Indian teams that won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. (ANI)

