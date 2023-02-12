Ravichandran Ashwin did his homework right

Nagpur, February 11
Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up 5/37 in Australia’s second innings for a match haul of 8/79, said his plan was to lure the visiting batters into playing the drive shot and induce mistakes from them on a slow track here.
The wicket was very slow. I have been saying this all through the Test. (It’s) Not one of those pitches where you might get the gloves ripping off at short-leg or silly point. You need to get the batsman driving on this wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin, India bowler
“The wicket was very slow. I have been saying this all through the Test… Not one of those pitches where you might get the gloves ripping off at short-leg or silly point. You need to get the batsman driving on this wicket,” Ashwin said after the match. “So, I thought giving them (Australia batters) one of two balls to drive, induce them into shots and probably induce the other half of the bat as well.”
The veteran also spoke highly of fellow spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, who were good with the bat too.
Jadeja scored 70 runs in India’s first-innings total of 400 and took seven wickets for 81, while Patel contributed 84 with the bat to end up as the second-highest scorer for India after captain Rohit Sharma (120).
“To say (that I got) massive help from Jaddu (Jadeja) would be an understatement. He has been in phenomenal form. In the last three years, the way he has batted and bowled… We don’t need to talk how well he moves on the field and how much addition he has been to the team; he has just been a fantastic cricketer,” he said. “I am so thankful that I got a bowling partner like him. Axar is also no ordinary bowler either. So, we have a very good set of spinners and we all can bat as well,” said Ashwin.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...