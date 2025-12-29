New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has hailed mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy as India's standout bowler of the year, calling him a huge MVP whose impact has been evident every time the team has turned to him.

"I will pick Varun Chakravarthy as India's bowler of the year. He was a huge MVP. Whenever the team used him, he showed that X-factor. People have found it hard to pick him," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel Ash ki Baat.

"His fortunes will be very key to India's chances at the 2026 T20 World Cup as well. Secondly, he is a T20 bowler," he noted.

Ashwin also reflected on Chakravarthy's remarkable journey back to the top after being sidelined earlier in his career.

"He was out of the side, then he reinvented himself and came back, and now he is at the top of the T20I rankings. He was an architect, cricket was not his first profession. He started mystery bowling, bowled in the fifth division in Chennai, then asked for a chance in net bowling, came back and bowled well and showed all the scouts how he bowled in the TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League). It has been a journey to remember," he said.

"From an Indian perspective, Varun Chakravarthy is the bowler of the year for me," he added.

Varun has picked up 10 wickets in four ODIs and 36 wickets in 20 T20Is, emerging as one of India's most reliable wicket-takers in white-ball cricket.

Ashwin equally praised Abhishek Sharma, expecting the left-hander opener as India's next generation X-factor.

"It's not just the arrival of Abhishek Sharma, it's probably the arrival of India's next generation X-factor player," Ashwin said.

"If there is one player who I have to name who had the best year for India in 2025, it has to be him because he has batted so well," he added.

Abhishek has enjoyed a prolific 2025 in T20Is, amassing 859 runs in 21 matches at an average of 42.95 and a staggering strike rate of 193.46, including a century and five half-centuries.

"He has reimagined India's powerplay batting and has been exceptional. I would love to see him in the ODI format as well. I think red-ball credentials will be worked upon. I think he will probably be the men's team player of the year," Ashwin said on Ash ki Baat.

Reflecting on senior stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Ashwin said the hunger to win a 50-over World Cup continues to drive both players.

"For both Rohit and Virat, the fire is there to win that 50-over World Cup and they are putting in all their efforts. It is important that we enjoy every single match that they are giving to us," he said.

"In many ways, they have redefined the years. It has not been an easy year in terms of Test cricket as both of them have retired and there was a lot of talk about their chances, but they have come back and played really well in the ODI series," he noted.

Ashwin added that Kohli is in fine touch, a positive sign for Indian cricket.

"Virat is looking in exceptional form and that is great for Indian cricket," he said.

Both Rohit and Kohli have shown brilliant form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, with Rohit scoring a commanding 155 for Mumbai, while Kohli has struck 131 and 77 in the tournament. (ANI)

