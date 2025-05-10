Ravichandran Ashwin shows solidarity with Indian Armed Forces amid Operation Sindoor

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his solidarity with the Armed Forces as they continue the 'Operation Sindoor' in response to Pahalgam terror attack.

Ashwin took to his X, posting, "Thoughts with our armed forces. #OperationSindoor".

Earlier, Indian Women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana on Saturday hailed the Indian Armed Forces for their courage, commitment and sacrifice, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, thanking them for their courage and service.

In an Instagram story, Mandhana wrote, "Saluting the courage, commitment and sacrifice of our Indian Armed Forces. Your strength protects our freedom. We stand with you, always, Vande Mataram."

India's stalwart Rohit Sharma also hailed the Indian Army, Indian Air force & Indian Navy. Rohit Sharma posted on his official X handle, "With every passing moment, with every decision taken I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Air Force & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation's pride. It's important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake news. Stay safe, everyone!#OperationSindoor #JaiHind."

Meanwhile, four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of today, sources told ANI as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India, the sources said. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

In its statement, the Ministry of Defence said, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala. Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces. The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential." (ANI)

