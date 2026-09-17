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Home / Sports / Ravichandran Ashwin turns 40: BCCI extends birthday greetings to veteran Indian spinner

Ravichandran Ashwin turns 40: BCCI extends birthday greetings to veteran Indian spinner

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ANI
Updated At : 09:42 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended its greetings to former Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, widely regarded as one of the finest spinners of his generation, as he turned 40 on Thursday.

Ashwin finished his international career with 765 wickets, including 537 in Tests, 156 in ODIs and 72 in T20Is. His 537 Test wickets came in 106 matches, with 37 five-wicket hauls and eight 10-wicket match hauls.

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"287 int'l matches, 765 int'l wickets, 4394 int'l runs, including 6 Test hundreds. Winner of ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013. Here's wishing #TeamIndia great Ravichandran Ashwin @ashwinravi99 a very happy birthday," BCCI wrote in an X post.

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The all-rounder made his international debut in 2010 and has become a vital part of the Indian set-up, especially in Test cricket. His clutch performances and tendency to perform in big matches and tough situations have made him a huge fan favourite.

In ODIs, Ashwin took 156 wickets in 116 matches at a bowling average of 33.20, with an economy rate of 4.93 and best figures of 4/25. In T20 Internationals, he claimed 72 wickets in 65 matches at an average of 23.22, with an economy rate of 6.90 and best figures of 4/8.

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Ashwin brought the tricks and skills he learned playing tennis-ball cricket on the streets of Chennai, most notably the soduku ball, a finger-flicked legbreak, into Test cricket, where he went on to establish himself as perhaps the leading off-spinner of the first quarter of the 21st century.

Throughout his career, Ashwin was a true cricket nerd, possessing a deep appreciation for the nuances of the game and an exceptional understanding of his craft. His relentless curiosity and attention to detail became defining features of his approach to bowling.

Ashwin was part of India’s victorious 2011 World Cup squad, although he had limited opportunities in the tournament, with Harbhajan Singh preferred ahead of him. Four years later, he played a far more prominent role, taking 13 wickets in eight matches as India reached the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup.

In T20Is, one of Ashwin’s finest moments came at the 2014 World T20, where he claimed 4 for 11 against Australia and finished the tournament with 11 wickets. India went on to reach the final, where they lost to Sri Lanka.

Ashwin retired from international cricket in 2024 as India’s second-highest wicket-taker, behind Anil Kumble, and among the most prolific spinners in international cricket history. He remained highly effective until the end, taking 37 wickets in seven home Tests against England and Bangladesh earlier that year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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