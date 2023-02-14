Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Starc sweat it out at nets

New Delhi, February 13
Star batter Shreyas Iyer, who was ruled out of the first Test due to a lower back injury is still doing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, and it is unlikely the team management will risk playing him directly in a Test match.
India and Australia play the second Test from Friday and it remains to be seen if Iyer is able to join the team.
Jadeja, Pujara at it soon
In less than 48 hours after he had won the Player of the Match award in the opening Test, Ravindra Jadeja was back in the nets at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha for an optional training session ahead of the second Test.
Jadeja, who took seven wickets including a five-for along with a 70, batted and bowled at the nets and was accompanied by senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who will play his 100th Test.
Saurashtra’s Jaydev Unadkat, who will be flying to Kolkata tomorrow for the Ranji Trophy final against West Bengal, also rolled his arm over even as KS Bharat honed his keeping and batting skills.
Starc gets ready
While the Australian team will be reaching Delhi tomorrow morning, pacer Mitchell Starc, who missed the first Test due to an injury, already had his first session at the venue. While he bowled at the nets, he also invited the local net bowlers and had a knock for about 20 minutes.
Bumrah not to be rushed
Jasprit Bumrah’s recovery from a stress fracture has been slow and the team management is unlikely to risk playing him in the three ODIs against Australia. — Agencies
