Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): Indian veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja posted a cryptic comment hours after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed Ajit Agarkar's exit from the chief selection.

Agarkar's tenure as chairman of the BCCI's senior men's selection committee officially ended on October 4. He had taken charge in July 2023 and did not seek an extension. During his tenure, India won three ICC trophies -- the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2024, the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026.

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As the BCCI announced a vacancy in the selection committee on Tuesday, Jadeja commented cheekily on Wednesday, "What's the procedure" with a laughing emoji.

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This comes just after Jadeja made a return to the ODI side during the three ODIs against West Indies, after missing the Afghanistan ODIs at home and England ODIs in the UK earlier this year. During two matches, Jadeja managed bowling figures of 2/75 and 0/54 in 10 overs.

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Since last 15 ODIs starting from 2025, Jadeja has scored 149 runs in 10 innings at an average of 29.80, with best score of 32 and a strike rate of over 95. His bowling performances have witnessed a slight dip, having taken just 14 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 47.93, with best figures of 3/26. This year, he has taken just two wickets across five matches and scored 43 runs across three innings, with a best score of 27.

Jadeja, meanwhile, stays a vital cog of India's Test side, even with young spinners like Manav Suthar emerging. During the two Tests against Sri Lanka, he scored 65 runs across three innings, with a best score of 43 and took eight wickets at an average of 33.57, with best figures of 3/57.

Jadeja's status for the five NZ ODIs away from home, starting from November 22 onwards, and two Tests following that remains uncertain, with the squads not announced yet.

Ahead of the first West Indies ODI, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had backed Jadeja for the 2027 ODI World Cup, noting his all-round abilities and experience.

"I think he is obviously in the mix," Kotak told reporters ahead of the first ODI against West Indies, as quoted by ICC.

"I am not part of the selection committee, so I do not know what their thinking is. I just think whoever is coming and playing for India, they are obviously part of the 20-25 players who possibly can be in the team for the Cricket World Cup."

"Boosting Jadeja's prospects is his excellence in the field, and capability with the bat."Jadeja is an outstanding all-rounder. We all know. You see his records. How the team will be set up and what kind of combination selectors and captain and head coach will go with is secondary. And there is time for that. But Jadeja, to me, is one of the best fielders we still have on a world level," said the batting coach.

"He bowls, he bats and the experience he has, and I actually firmly believe that experience is something you cannot beat. So like we see Rohit Sharma, we see Virat Kohli, we see Jadeja. And that brings a lot to the team. Jadeja is obviously a very useful member of the team," he added. (ANI)

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