Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan extend Diwali wishes to fans on social media

Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan extend Diwali wishes to fans on social media

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:42 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Indian cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal, along with former India players Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina, took to social media on Sunday to extend Diwali greetings to fans, wishing them happiness and prosperity on the festival of lights.

Jadeja extended Diwali greetings in a unique way, sharing a post featuring himself in a pink kurta, symbolising his association with Rajasthan Royals (RR), while also uploading an Instagram story in a yellow kurta, reflecting his long-standing association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Notably, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Ravindra Jadeja and England all-rounder Sam Curran moved from CSK to RR, while wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson joined CSK for Rs 18 crore. Jadeja's fee was revised to Rs 14 crore, down from Rs 18 crore, at which he was retained by CSK ahead of the previous season.

Jadeja wrote, “Happy diwali to everyone” in his Instagram post.

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/DfeRQYWRWML/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&mdxt=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==&srtk=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also took to social media to wish fans on the occasion of Diwali.

Advertisement

https://x.com/yuzi_chahal/status/2119361166782955819?a=AJiL8jXQAZUyJbnPKBA&s=20

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina extended his greetings, writing, “Happy Diwali. May your home be filled with light, your heart with joy, and your year with new beginnings. Warm wishes, Suresh Raina.”

https://x.com/ImRaina/status/2119374321034711354?a=hNk1NPEC_YwsWD8sX4M&s=20

Advertisement

Irfan Pathan also extended Diwali wishes to fans, praying for happiness, good health, peace and prosperity for them and their families.

“Aap sabhi ko Diwali ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein! May this festival of lights bring happiness, good health, peace and prosperity into your lives. Dua hai ki aap sabki zindagi khushiyon aur roshni se jagmagati rahe. Apno ke saath khushiyan baantein aur khoob pyaar dein. Happy Diwali to you and your families,” he wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/IrfanPathan/status/2119360581777932733

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara also extended Diwali greetings, saying, “Happy Deepavali every one,” in a post on X.

https://x.com/KumarSanga2/status/2119377292702921133

The festive messages from the cricket stars added to the Diwali celebrations, with players reaching out to their fans and well-wishers through social media on the occasion.

The Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts