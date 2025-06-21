DT
RCB coach Andy Flower meets Swami Chidanand Saraswati in Rishikesh days after team's maiden IPL win

RCB coach Andy Flower meets Swami Chidanand Saraswati in Rishikesh days after team's maiden IPL win

ANI
Updated At : 11:06 PM Jun 21, 2025 IST
Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 21 (ANI): Former Zimbabwe cricketer and current Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) coach Andy Flower on Saturday spoke on meeting Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president and spiritual head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram and discussing team sports and winning trophies with him.

Flower, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, met Swami at Rishikesh, days after winning RCB their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title as a coach.

Speaking to ANI about the meeting, Flower said, "I was talking with the Swami about teams, actually. And the tendency for us as a sporting organisation is to grab at that trophy that you want to win. And everything's about winning."

"But from my experience in playing and coaching, winning is not quite enough. There has to be something more, something deeper, something more meaningful than just winning. Because winning is a little hollow occasionally."

"It is a bit of an anti-climax sometimes after you have won. So, there has to be something more. And we were talking about the influence you can have on other people and groups of people."

"But you have to take care of yourself first. You have to be in a good place yourself first to have that good influence on other people," he concluded.

Speaking about his experience in the state on the occasion of International Yoga Day, "It has been brilliant being in Rishikesh on International Yoga Day. I have been in Rishikesh for the last two weeks. I have been learning a lot about Yoga, and the main thing I have learnt is that Yoga is not about a one-hour class, but it is a way of life for hundreds of millions of people. I have enjoyed the physical practices that I have done..." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

