RCB complete IPL, WPL double

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 5 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have cemented their position as a dominant force in Indian franchise cricket by completing double -- winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Women's Premier League (WPL) titles.

The Bengaluru-based franchise won the IPL title during the 2025 edition under the leadership of Rajat Patidar. The Women's side clinched the WPL trophies in the 2024 and 2026 seasons.

RCB's memorable run began with a breakthrough in the 2025 IPL, when they lifted their first-ever title after an 18-year wait, beating Punjab Kings in a thrilling final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Rajat Patidar-led side did it for their Number 18 Virat Kohli, who has been with the RCB since the start of the IPL in 2008.

Building on that success, the franchise's women's team, under Smriti Mandhana's leadership, has continued its ascent toward its second title.

In the WPL 2026 final, the Bengaluru-based franchise faced Delhi Capitals in what promised to be a blockbuster rematch of the 2024 championship clash, where RCB emerged victorious to secure their maiden WPL crown.

The final saw the Mandhana-led side scripting history as they thrashed the Delhi Capitals by six wickets at the BCA Stadium.

Mandhana played a match-winning knock of 87 runs and added 165 runs for the second wicket with Georgia Voll (79 runs off 54 balls), which helped the RCB win the trophy for the second time.

Mandhana's 87 is also the highest individual score in the WPL final.

Chasing 204 runs, Mandhana's side scripted history and in the tournament final. Earlier, the record was held by RCB, who chased down 202 runs against the Gujarat Giants last year. (ANI)

