RCB deny MI direct entry into WPL final with 11-run win

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended an otherwise disappointing season on a positive note, denying Mumbai Indians a direct entry into the final of the Women's Premier League with an 11-run win here on Tuesday.

The result helped table toppers Delhi Capitals secure a direct berth in the final of the competition, which will be held here on March 15, while MI will take on Gujarat Giants in the eliminator on March 13 at the same venue. DC have now entered the summit clash for the third consecutive time and would hope that coveted title doesn't elude them.

Batting first, RCB rode on skipper Smriti Mandhana's 37-ball 53 and useful contributions from Ellyse Perry (49 off 38 balls), Richa Ghosh (36 off 22) and Georgia Wareham (31 off 10) to post a commanding 199 for three.

In reply, MI were stopped at 188 for nine. Both MI and DC finished the league engagements with five wins each, but the latter had better net run rate.

Sajeevan Sajana raised MI hopes with a 12-ball 23 before perishing to Perry.

MI were off to a disastrous start as they slipped to 38 for two in the sixth over. Nat Sciver-Brunt, however, kept them afloat until she was caught and bowled by Perry for a 35-ball 69..

As far as RCB bowling is concerned, all-rounder Sneh Rana bowled his off-breaks effectively to finish with excellent figures of 3/26 in four overs, while Georgia Wareham (1/29 in 4) was also impressive with the ball.

Kim Garth picked up two wickets for 33 runs as RCB emerged victorious. — PTI