DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / RCB retain 13 players, release four ahead of WPL 2027 season

RCB retain 13 players, release four ahead of WPL 2027 season

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:02 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28 (ANI): Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have retained 13 players and released four players as they begin preparations for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 season.

RCB head into the new campaign on the back of a memorable 2026 season, having clinched the WPL championship after defeating Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the final at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on February 5.

Advertisement

With the core of their title-winning squad retained, RCB will now look to strengthen their team further ahead of the upcoming season.

Advertisement

In the final, RCB successfully chased down a challenging target of 204 runs, completing the highest successful run chase in a WPL final.

Smriti Mandhana led the charge with a sensational 87 off 41 balls, while Georgia Voll provided excellent support with a quickfire 79, guiding RCB to a memorable six-wicket victory.

Advertisement

WPL 2027: RCB Retained Players: Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell, Prathyoosha Kumar, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Prema Rawat, Sayali Satghare, Georgia Voll, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.

WPL 2027: RCB Released Players: Grace Harris*, Linsey Smith*, Gautami Naik, Dayalan Hemalatha. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts