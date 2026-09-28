RCB retain 13 players, release four ahead of WPL 2027 season

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28 (ANI): Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have retained 13 players and released four players as they begin preparations for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 season.

RCB head into the new campaign on the back of a memorable 2026 season, having clinched the WPL championship after defeating Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the final at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on February 5.

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With the core of their title-winning squad retained, RCB will now look to strengthen their team further ahead of the upcoming season.

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In the final, RCB successfully chased down a challenging target of 204 runs, completing the highest successful run chase in a WPL final.

Smriti Mandhana led the charge with a sensational 87 off 41 balls, while Georgia Voll provided excellent support with a quickfire 79, guiding RCB to a memorable six-wicket victory.

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WPL 2027: RCB Retained Players: Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell, Prathyoosha Kumar, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Prema Rawat, Sayali Satghare, Georgia Voll, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.

WPL 2027: RCB Released Players: Grace Harris*, Linsey Smith*, Gautami Naik, Dayalan Hemalatha. (ANI)

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