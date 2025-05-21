DT
Home / Sports / RCB stars unwind with Pickleball

RCB stars unwind with Pickleball

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players are enjoying their time off the field after securing a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs. Ahead of their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), several team members were seen relaxing and bonding over a game of pickleball.
ANI
Updated At : 03:12 PM May 21, 2025 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players are enjoying their time off the field after securing a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs. Ahead of their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), several team members were seen relaxing and bonding over a game of pickleball.

RCB's official X handle shared pictures of star batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma in action, playing pickleball with full intensity. The couple was joined by veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and his wife Dipika Pallikal, a professional squash player.

Adding to the mix was RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who also took part in the fun session. The players using the light-hearted game as a way to stay fresh and focused ahead of the high-stakes playoff match.

"Powering through teamwork, RCB Style!"

They are currently sitting in second place with 17 points, eight wins, three losses, and one no-result, and still have two matches to play.

Virat Kohli (505 runs in 11 innings with seven fifties), Devdutt Padikkal (247 runs in 10 innings with two fifties), skipper Rajat Patidar (239 runs in 10 innings with two fifties) and Tim David (186 runs in eight innings with a fifty) have been match winners with the bat, while Josh Hazlewood (18 wickets) and Krunal Pandya (14 wickets) have been the leading performers with the ball.

The highly anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) was abandoned on May 17 due to rain. The one point eventually helped them to qualify for the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

