"RCB were very good": Meg Lanning after UP Warriorz suffered eight-wicket defeat

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 29 (ANI): UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning said they were disappointed with their batting performance and also credited Royal Challengers Bengaluru for their superb showing in the 18th fixture of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season.

After suffering two consecutive defeats, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are back to winning ways as they thrashed UP Warriroz by eight wickets on Thursday.

"Disappointing. Got a reasonable platform with the bat, but could not carry on. Been a common theme, unfortunately, in the tournament. RCB were very good; we did not quite put out our best. Every time we have gotten some momentum with the bat, we have given it away and made it easy for the opposition. No excuses tonight. RCB played us tonight, and we were just not good enough tonight," Meg Lanning said during the post-match presentation.

After winning the Player of the Match award, Bengaluru's Grace Harris said that she made some technical adjustments on facing certain bowlers.

"Just really glad to be classified as an all-rounder (smiles). Really happy when Smriti Mandhana said I'd be bowling. Working on a few things with my batting, happy I have reverted to old patterns, not thinking about it much, and really enjoying it. Have made some slight technical tweaks and, tactically, on how best to face certain bowlers. Have tried to not overthink and be free, and that has helped me," Grace Harris said.

After winning the match, Smriti Mandhana said, "It was brilliant. They started well with the bat. From there, a good comeback from the bowlers. Big mention to Grace Harris. Everyone came in and bowled extremely well. Nadine again, bowled extremely well. When they bowl like that, it is a pleasing sight. In the last two games, we just told ourselves not to think emotionally and dig a hole. First 3-4 days, everyone can do what they feel like doing and then come back, train hard and get ready for the final."

After being asked to bat first, UP Warriorz were restricted to 143/8 in 20 overs.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma and captain Meg Lanning stitched a crucial 74-run stand for the opening wicket for the Warriorz. Lanning departed after scoring 41 runs off 30 deliveries, with six fours and one six. Deepti scored 55 runs off 43 balls, with six fours and one six.

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lauren Bell (1/21), Shreyanka Patil (1/27), and Grace Harris (2/22) had decent outings with the ball. The star performer with the ball was Nadine de Klerk, who picked up a four-wicket haul (4/22), which broke the back of the UP Warriorz batting attack after a brilliant opening partnership.

Chasing 144 runs, Captain Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris stitched a match-winning 108-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Grace Harris departed after playing a blistering knock of 75 off 37 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down the 144-run target in just 13.1 overs. Captain Smriti Mandhana remained unbeaten on 54 off 27 balls, with eight fours and two sixes, as the one-time WPL champion registered a dominating eight-wicket win.

For UP Warriorz, Shikha Pandey (1/36) and Asha Sobhana (1/24) were among the wicket-takers.

With this victory, the Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued to stay at the top with 12 points to their name in eight matches. They have six wins and two losses, with a Net Run Rate of +1.247.

Meg Lanning's UP Warriorz are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just four points in seven matches. They have suffered five defeats and secured two wins at a Net Run Rate of -1.146. (ANI)

