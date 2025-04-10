Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): In a bold move, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has rolled out a first-of-its-kind culture campaign aimed at helping non-native speakers learn Kannada in the most delightful way possible.

According to a release from RCB, the campaign aims to bring together the franchise's diverse and multilingual fan base, combining the love for language, cricket, and sweets to deepen the connection between the team and its home city.

For years, South Indian languages have been perceived as complex and difficult to learn. RCB flips this long-standing internet metaphor on its head by using Jilebi as a symbol of pride, celebration, and learning, transforming cultural bias into a sweet entry point for inclusion.

The campaign invites fans to "taste the language" with specially designed, edible jilebis shaped like Kannada words. The initiative is not just a nod to Kannad but a cultural strategy aimed at bridging gaps between native and non-native fans, making them feel equally part of the city's spirit.

These limited-edition Kannada jilebis will be available exclusively at the RCB Bar & Cafe in Bengaluru from April 8 to 11. Fans can scan the Jilebi pack to unlock a series of beginner-friendly Kannada lessons on RCB's YouTube channel, featuring the likes of RCB stars such as Virat Kohli, Tim David, Yash Dayal, etc., making this the sweetest language class in town. RCB is also sponsoring free Kannada learning sessions for the 1000 fans that they can take or gift to their non-native Bengalurean friends.

All they have to do is email "Jilebi Kodi" to jilebikodi@gmail.com to win Kannada lessons sponsored by RCB -- further encouraging participation and language learning.

"As someone who grew up in Bengaluru, it's extraordinary to see the language being celebrated like this, It's not just about Kannada, it's about making everyone feel at home in the city, and I'm glad to play a small part in helping fans connect more deeply with the city and our team." Devdutt Padikkal said.

The campaign has warmed the hearts of fans across the board, with many celebrating the team's effort to embrace and promote local language and identity in such a creative way.

Appreciating the campaign, Shiva Rajkumar, a Kannada actor and cultural icon, said, "This initiative by RCB is close to my heart. It brings people together, not just to learn Kannada but to experience the warmth of our city. The campaign is a beautiful way to connect fans with our culture, and I'm excited to participate in it."

"What makes RCB truly special is the unwavering support of our fans - no matter where they come from or what language they speak. This campaign is our tribute to Bengaluru, a city that has embraced people from across the country with open arms. By creating jilebis inspired by the elegance of the Kannada script, we're inviting everyone to savour the rich culture of our home city - quite literally. It's a bold and heartfelt gesture to surprise our fans and deepen their connection with the team." Rajesh Menon, COO of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said as per a release for RCB.

This unique campaign reinforces RCB's commitment to celebrating local culture and building stronger fan connections, one jilebi at a time.(ANI)

