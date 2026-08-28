Reading DNA, finding champions: Gujarat begins genomic talent hunt

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 28 (ANI): In a move that could add a new scientific dimension to athlete development, Gujarat has launched a State-level 'sports genomics programme' aimed at understanding the genetic, physiological and performance characteristics of its athletes.

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Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has adopted an evidence-based approach to sports science, athlete identification and high-performance training.

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"Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the initiative, being undertaken by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) under the Department of Science and Technology, seeks to combine genomics with sports science, physiology and nutrition to create a more scientific and evidence-based approach to sporting talent. Gujarat is the first state in India to launch a Sport Genomics Programme," said Arjun Modhwadia, Minister for Science and Technology, Gujarat as quoted by a press release.

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Our scientists at GBRC have started collecting samples from athletes participating in different sports. The first batch of samples have been collected from tennis players from the Gujarat State Tennis Association (GSTA). The next batch of samples under the programme will be collected from athletes in archery, fencing, judo and shooting from Vijayi Bharat Foundation. A total of 2,000 samples will be collected this year for this purpose," he added.

The initiative also assumes significance in the context of Gujarat's preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Scientific athlete profiling could potentially support efforts to identify and prepare athletes capable of competing at national and international levels.

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Sport genomics is an emerging field that studies the relationship between genetic variations and athletic characteristics such as muscle composition, endurance, metabolism, exercise response, recovery and injury susceptibility.

The proposed Gujarat programme recognises that sporting performance is not determined by genetics alone. Training, coaching, nutrition, infrastructure, social support and other environmental factors also play important roles in an athlete's development.

-Beyond traditional talent identification

"Traditional talent identification generally relies on physical measurements, coaching assessments and performance during trials. Gujarat's proposed model seeks to add genetic and biological information to this process, providing a more comprehensive picture of an athlete," said P Bharathi, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology.

"The programme proposes studying traits associated with power, endurance, injury risk and exercise response, along with areas such as nutrigenomics, lifestyle genomics, personality-related traits and circadian rhythms," P Bharathi added.

"A key component will be whole-genome sequencing of talented athletes, particularly those involved in endurance, power and other sporting categories. Researchers will attempt to identify and validate genetic markers associated with athletic performance and examine genetic factors that could be linked to sports injuries," said Digvijaysinh Jadeja, Mission Director, Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission.

-10,000 samples over five years

The programme envisages screening leading athletes from a wide range of sporting disciplines. It proposes approximately 2,000 samples every year for whole-genome sequencing and analysis, resulting in around 10,000 samples over five years.

The sporting disciplines identified include athletics, swimming, boxing, wrestling, judo, taekwondo, gymnastics and fencing. Team and ball sports such as football, hockey, handball, volleyball and basketball are also covered, along with badminton, table tennis, lawn tennis, kabaddi and kho-kho.

Precision- and skill-based disciplines, including archery, shooting and chess, are also part of the broader plan.

Athletes from different age groups are proposed to be covered, including those below 14, those aged 14 to under 18, and athletes above 18. State and national champions are identified as a priority group, providing an opportunity to study the genetic and physiological characteristics of high-performing athletes.

-Creating Gujarat Athlete Genome Database

An important outcome of the initiative is the proposed Gujarat Athlete Genome Database (G-AGD). The database would integrate genetic, physiological and performance information, creating a long-term scientific resource for athlete profiling and future research.

The programme also envisages using genomic information to explore personalised training and nutrition strategies. Since athletes can respond differently to exercise, training loads, recovery and nutrition, combining genetic information with physiological and performance data could help develop more individualised athlete-development programmes.

The proposed outcomes include genetic profiling, evidence-based talent identification, injury-risk assessment, improved recovery strategies, and personalised training and nutrition programmes. Bioinformatics analysis could also be used to develop genotype-based performance prediction models.

-Sporting performance is complex characteristic

However, according to scientists involved in the project, the programme does not suggest that a single "sports gene" can determine athletic success. Sporting performance is a complex characteristic influenced by multiple genetic and environmental factors. The objective is therefore to use genetics as one component of a broader athlete-assessment framework.

-Building a sports biotechnology hub

The programme could also strengthen Gujarat's position in sports biotechnology. One of its broader objectives is to establish the State as a "Sports Biotechnology Innovation Hub", linking its biotechnology capabilities with sports science and elite athlete development.

GBRC already has scientific infrastructure for sample processing, sequencing and data analysis, including platforms such as NovaSeq 6000, GridION and PromethION, Illumina iScan for genotyping, Illumina DRAGEN and high-performance computing facilities.

-Privacy and ethical safeguards

Genetic information is highly sensitive, making secure storage, controlled access and responsible use is essential. The proposed programme includes measures to protect athlete identities through a two-level barcoding system. Ensuring informed consent, data security and clear governance mechanisms will be important as the programme progresses. (ANI)

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