Dubai [UAE], March 7 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak lauded middle-order batter KL Rahul for his versatility, adding that he is happy with his role as a number six batter.

India will play New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium. India is undefeated in the tournament so far, and the Kiwis have looked rock solid with bat and ball under Mitchell Santner's captaincy.

The clash promises to be an epic sequel to the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, which New Zealand won. Men in Blue would like to avenge losses to the Blackcaps in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

KL has been a crucial part of the Indian lineup in the tournament, having made 106 runs in three innings at an average of 106.00 and strike rate of over 96, with a best score of 42* against Australia. Since this year, he has been batting at number six, in order to accommodate and promote all-rounder Axar Patel to counter spin at his usual spot of number five.

Speaking to the media about KL's role, Sitanshu said, "He can open, bat at number four or five and even at six. He adapts really well. KL is really happy with his role and is ready to do anything for the team. It is also helping him that he is performing since it is a different situation when he bats now."

At number six, KL has made 160 runs in seven innings at an average of 40.00, with the best score of 42* and a strike rate of above 89. At five, his most productive spot, he has made 1,299 runs in 31 matches at an average of 56.47 and strike rate of over 96, with two centuries and nine fifties and best score of 112.

Kotak also praised India's number four batter, Shreyas Iyer, saying, "I think he always batted at 4-5. After he came back, he has been absolutely outstanding. He has done really well."

At number four for India, Iyer has scored 1,773 runs in 40 innings at an average of 52.14, with four centuries and 12 fifties. His best score is 128*.

In seven ODIs this year, Iyer has scored 376 runs at an average of 53.71 and a strike rate of 96.16, with four half-centuries and best score of 79.

The batting coach was also full of praise for Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill, who has not been fired in his last two games after a hot streak of runs this year. He said that he has known him since he started coaching the India A set-up in 2019, and Gill is a player with a "balanced mindset."

"He can adapt to situations really well, rotate strike, take the game deep, attack, etc. He has been brilliant. The way he takes responsibility is brilliant," he added.

Kotak also expressed satisfaction with the batting line-up's form so far, saying that the team has done everything well so far across its four games in the tournament, whether the openers are giving a fine start, the middle order picking up in case openers fail to fire big, or the finishers doing some power-hitting if needed.

Kotak also highlighted the need to perform irrespective of how the wicket plays.

"We have been doing that well. The wicket is the same for both teams. We have the players and experience and should look to play good cricket," he added.

Speaking about the pressure of knockout matches, Kotak said that seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami share their experiences with the team's youngsters.

"You learn with experience, but listening to these guys is also great. We do not have to do a lot since most of the things are covered well by the seniors," he added. (ANI)

