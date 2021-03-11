Real look to ambush Man City's final trip

MADRID, May 3

Real Madrid will go on the attack against Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal at the Bernabeu tomorrow as they bid to overturn a one-goal deficit after losing 3-4 in England, manager Carlo Ancelotti said.

Full back David Alaba is injured but midfielder Casemiro returns and, while there are question marks over the system and starting line-up, Real will use the aggressive approach that has delivered 11 goals in their last four Champions League matches.

“If we go back and try to defend with a low block, with 10 men on our box, City will have 99 shots on target. Sometimes you need to take risks and we were very successful this season when risking because we have a lot of quality up front,” Ancelotti told a news conference today.

“It will be clash of two very different teams. Two teams with different qualities, collective and individual. But we’ll have home advantage and we’ll be aggressive as always. We have a quality up front that gives us the luxury to be daring on offence,” he added. “The collective commitment will probably be what decides it. We need to improve from the first leg, moving better as a block. Being in a better position in defence, working as a unit and Casemiro’s return is very important,” he said. — Reuters