Madrid [Spain], January 13 (ANI): Real Madrid have announced the departure of coach Xabi Alonso, with Alvaro Arbeloa being named as his replacement.

The announcement comes a day after the team's 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

In an official statement, the Spanish club mentioned that by "mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to bring his time as first team coach to an end."

"Xabi Alonso will always carry the affection and admiration of all Madridistas because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home," the statement adds further.

Real Madrid thanked Alonso and his coaching staff for their work with the club and wished them luck for the future.

"We would like to thank Xabi Alonso and all his coaching staff for their hard work and dedication throughout this time, and wish them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives," stated the club's statement on their website.

In another statement, Real Madrid named Alvaro Arbeola as the club's new manager. Arbeola has been been coach of Real Madrid's B team since June 2025.

"Real Madrid C. F. would like to announce that Alvaro Arbeloa will be the new first team coach," said the Real Madrid statement.

The statement also noted that Arbeloa has been part of Real Madrid's youth coaching setup since 2020. During his time in the academy, he led the Under-14s to a league title in 2020-21, coached the Under-16s in 2021-22, and managed the Under-19s from 2022 to 2025, winning a treble in 2022-23 and another league title in 2024-25.

"Alvaro Arbeloa has been the coach of Castilla since June 2025, and has spent his entire coaching career in Real Madrid's youth academy since 2020. He coached the Under-14s A in the 2020-2021 season, winning the league title, the Under-16s in the 2021-2022 season and the Under-19s from 2022 to 2025. As coach of the Under-19s, he won the treble in the 2022-2023 season (League, Copa del Rey and Champions Cup) and the League in the 2024-2025 season."

"As a player, Alvaro Arbeloa was part of Real Madrid in one of the most successful periods of its history. He defended our shirt between 2009 and 2016, in 238 official matches. During that time he won 8 trophies: 2 European Cups, 1 Club World Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 LaLiga title, 2 Copa del Rey trophies and 1 Spanish Super Cup. With the Spanish national team, Alvaro Arbeloa was also part of a historic era, in which he won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and 2 European Championships (2008 and 2012). He was capped 56 times," the statement further said. (ANI)

