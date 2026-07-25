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Home / Sports / Real Madrid close to signing Ivory Coast star Yan Diamonde

Real Madrid close to signing Ivory Coast star Yan Diamonde

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ANI
Updated At : 06:18 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Madrid [Spain], July 25 (ANI): Real Madrid is close to signing Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig during this summer's transfer window, with both clubs working towards a final agreement worth 120 million euros, including incentives.

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As per Goal.com, the French transfer specialists "Foot Mercato" reported that Real Madrid's second offer for Diomande is on track to be a success after Leipzig turned down the 100 million euros offer initially. The 19-year-old was a standout in his side's round of 32 run in the FIFA World Cup, with an assist, 11 chances made and an 86 per cent passing completion rate.

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The player has already agreed to move to Spanish capital and put on the prestigious Real Madrid shirt. English journalist Ben Jacobs also has said that Madrid are stepping up their talks for the winger and feel confident about the signing happening really soon.

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The 19-year-old Diomande can give Real Madrid a really great attacking option, capable on both the right and left flank and his pace and ability to shift the attack's rhythm make him a valuable asset. Real Madrid's newly appointed manager Jose Mourinho also wants more attacking firepower within the team, and it has pushed Diomande to the top of the list of players the club is seriously interested in.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the reigning UEFA Champions League champions, looked a likely destination after they had reached an initial agreement before the talks stalled. Leipzig wanted a fee between 120 and 130 million euros and wanted to keep him with the club on loan for one more season. PSG did not choose to pay this price and walked away from the deal. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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