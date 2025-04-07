DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Real Madrid defeat FC Barcelona by 2-0 in historic 'Legends Faceoff' in India

Real Madrid defeat FC Barcelona by 2-0 in historic 'Legends Faceoff' in India

In a landmark moment for Indian sports, Real Madrid Legends came out victorious by 2-0 against the FC Barcelona Legends as the two iconic football giants reignited their iconic rivalry on April 6 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, as part of the much-anticipated 'Legends Faceoff'.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:51 AM Apr 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): In a landmark moment for Indian sports, Real Madrid Legends came out victorious by 2-0 against the FC Barcelona Legends as the two iconic football giants reignited their iconic rivalry on April 6 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, as part of the much-anticipated 'Legends Faceoff'.

The venue was buzzing with energy as thousands of passionate fans packed the stands to witness footballing royalty in action. The electric atmosphere, filled with cheers and chants, added to the grandeur of this historic occasion, as per a press release issued by The Sports Front.

Morientes opened the scoring for Real Madrid Leyendas in the 14th minute, capitalizing on a well-worked move orchestrated by Luis Figo and Michael Owen. The second half of the much-awaited Legends Faceoff saw the intensity rise as FC Barcelona Legends pushed hard to break through the Real Madrid defence.

Advertisement

With the crowd roaring them on, they turned up the heat, launching wave after wave of attacks. Just as Barcelona looked closest to scoring, Real Madrid Legends doubled their lead in the 69th minute. A moment of brilliance from David Barral saw him skip past two legendary defenders--Carles Puyol and Frank de Boer--before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper. The strike further energized the Madrid camp and left the crowd at DY Patil Stadium in awe.

Fans in Mumbai had a memorable night filled with nostalgia, skill, and footballing greatness. With legends rolling back the years, the match was a perfect celebration of football's timeless charm.

Advertisement

Barcelona Legends featured: Carles Puyol (C), Jesus Angoy, Vitor Baia, Jofre Mateu, Fernando Navarro, Roberto Trashorras, Javier Saviola, Phillip Cocu, Frank de Boer, Giovanni Silva, Rivaldo, Marc Valiente Hernandez, Ludovic Giuly, Ricardo Quaresma, Gaizka Mendieta, Sergi Barjuan, Xavi Hernandez, Jose Edmilson Gomes de Moraes, Patrick Kluivert.

Real Madrid Leyendas featured: Figo (C), Pedro Contreras, Kiko Casilla, Francisco Pavon, Fernando Sanz, Agustin Garcia, Pedro Munitis, Ruben de la Red, Antonio 'Toni' del Moral Segura, Jorge Zoco Ostiz, Ivan Perez, Jesus Enrique Velasco Munoz, Jose Luis Cabrera, Juan Jose Olalla Fernandez, David Barral Torres, Christian Karembeu, Fernando Morientes, Pepe, Michael Owen. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper