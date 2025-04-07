Real Madrid defeat FC Barcelona by 2-0 in historic 'Legends Faceoff' in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): In a landmark moment for Indian sports, Real Madrid Legends came out victorious by 2-0 against the FC Barcelona Legends as the two iconic football giants reignited their iconic rivalry on April 6 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, as part of the much-anticipated 'Legends Faceoff'.

The venue was buzzing with energy as thousands of passionate fans packed the stands to witness footballing royalty in action. The electric atmosphere, filled with cheers and chants, added to the grandeur of this historic occasion, as per a press release issued by The Sports Front.

Morientes opened the scoring for Real Madrid Leyendas in the 14th minute, capitalizing on a well-worked move orchestrated by Luis Figo and Michael Owen. The second half of the much-awaited Legends Faceoff saw the intensity rise as FC Barcelona Legends pushed hard to break through the Real Madrid defence.

With the crowd roaring them on, they turned up the heat, launching wave after wave of attacks. Just as Barcelona looked closest to scoring, Real Madrid Legends doubled their lead in the 69th minute. A moment of brilliance from David Barral saw him skip past two legendary defenders--Carles Puyol and Frank de Boer--before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper. The strike further energized the Madrid camp and left the crowd at DY Patil Stadium in awe.

Fans in Mumbai had a memorable night filled with nostalgia, skill, and footballing greatness. With legends rolling back the years, the match was a perfect celebration of football's timeless charm.

Barcelona Legends featured: Carles Puyol (C), Jesus Angoy, Vitor Baia, Jofre Mateu, Fernando Navarro, Roberto Trashorras, Javier Saviola, Phillip Cocu, Frank de Boer, Giovanni Silva, Rivaldo, Marc Valiente Hernandez, Ludovic Giuly, Ricardo Quaresma, Gaizka Mendieta, Sergi Barjuan, Xavi Hernandez, Jose Edmilson Gomes de Moraes, Patrick Kluivert.

Real Madrid Leyendas featured: Figo (C), Pedro Contreras, Kiko Casilla, Francisco Pavon, Fernando Sanz, Agustin Garcia, Pedro Munitis, Ruben de la Red, Antonio 'Toni' del Moral Segura, Jorge Zoco Ostiz, Ivan Perez, Jesus Enrique Velasco Munoz, Jose Luis Cabrera, Juan Jose Olalla Fernandez, David Barral Torres, Christian Karembeu, Fernando Morientes, Pepe, Michael Owen. (ANI)

