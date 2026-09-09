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Home / Sports / Real Madrid, Man City, Dortmund begin UEFA Champions League campaigns with wins

Real Madrid, Man City, Dortmund begin UEFA Champions League campaigns with wins

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ANI
Updated At : 07:47 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Madrid [Spain], September 9 (ANI): Real Madrid, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund began their 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league-phase campaigns with victories, while Aston Villa and Real Betis also secured wins on the opening night.

Real Madrid edged Inter 2-1, with Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring in the 14th minute before Federico Valverde doubled the hosts' advantage nine minutes later. Carlos Augusto pulled one back for Inter, but Madrid held on for three points.

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Manchester City defeated Porto 2-0, with Erling Haaland scoring twice in the second half. The Norwegian headed in Matheus Nunes' cross before adding his second in stoppage time.

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Borussia Dortmund recorded a thrilling 3-2 win over Villarreal, with all five goals coming after the break. An own goal from Renato Veiga put Dortmund ahead before Santiago Mouriño equalised. Serhou Guirassy then scored twice to put Dortmund in control, while a deflected Nicolas Pepe free-kick reduced the deficit.

Aston Villa secured a 3-2 victory away against Club Brugge. John McGinn opened the scoring in the 11th minute, while Hugo Vetlesen equalised shortly after. Emiliano Buendia and Nicolas Jackson then put Villa two goals ahead before Nicolo Tresoldi pulled one back from the penalty spot.

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AEK Athens defeated Champions League debutants LASK 1-0, with Razvan Marin's first-half free-kick proving decisive. LASK improved after the break but could not find a way past AEK goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli.

Real Betis also made a winning return to the Champions League after 21 years, coming from behind to beat Lille 3-2. Ayase Ueda and Alexsandro put Lille ahead, but Marc Bartra scored twice, and Troy Parrott completed the turnaround for Betis.

The opening-night results gave Real Madrid, Manchester City, Dortmund, Aston Villa, AEK Athens and Real Betis winning starts to the new Champions League league phase. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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