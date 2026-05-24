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Home / Sports / Real Madrid set for 1st Presidential Election in 20 years

Real Madrid set for 1st Presidential Election in 20 years

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ANI
Updated At : 10:55 PM May 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Real Madrid will hold presidential elections for the first time in two decades after the club's electoral commission approved businessman Enrique Riquelme's candidacy to challenge long-serving president Florentino Perez.

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Perez, 79, called for elections earlier this month in a bid to reaffirm support from club members following a disappointing campaign in which Real Madrid failed to win a major trophy for the second consecutive season, as per ESPN.

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Enrique Riquelme had announced on Thursday his intention to contest the elections before formally submitting his candidacy in person on Saturday at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid's Valdebebas district.

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"It's an important day for Real Madrid, after 20 years, we'll be able to vote. It isn't a candidacy against anyone. It's in favour of Madrid. We have an exciting project. I'd ask the members not to be afraid," Riquelme told journalists.

In Madrid's last five electoral cycles, in 2009, 2013, 2017, 2021 and 2025, Perez was elected unopposed.

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The club's electoral commission must now set a date within two weeks for members to cast their votes.

Real Madrid ended their La Liga campaign with a 4-2 victory over Athletic Club on Saturday, with both Florentino Perez and Enrique Riquelme in attendance at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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