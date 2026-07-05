Real Madrid signs Dutch full-back Dumfries on four-year deal

Madrid [Spain], July 5 (ANI): Spanish football giant Real Madrid signed Netherlands star Denzel Dumfries on a four-year deal, till June 2030, the club announced on Sunday.

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A statement from the club said that Dumfries' former club and Real Madrid have reached an agreement for the footballer's transfer, keeping Dumfries with Real Madrid for the next four seasons till June 30, 2030.

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"Real Madrid CF and Inter Milan have reached an agreement for the transfer of Denzel Dumfries, who will be linked to our club for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2030," said the statement from the club.

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Dumfries accomplished plenty of team accolades during his stay with Inter Milan from 2021-26, including two Serie A titles, a UEFA Champions League title in the 2024-25 season and three Coppa Italia titles. The Dutch full-back moves to Real Madrid after 207 matches, 27 goals, 28 assists and eight trophies for Inter Milan.

Dumfries was also involved in the Netherlands' FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, which met a shock round of 32 conclusion after going down 2-3 to Morocco on penalties. He delivered two assists in the tournament.

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Before his move to Inter Milan, Dumfries was in Dutch football circuit with clubs Sparta Rotterdam (2014-17), Heerenveen (2017-18), and PSV Eindhoven. (ANI)

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