Real Madrid thrash Man City as UCL Round of 16 heats up

Madrid [Spain], March 12 (ANI): Several European heavyweights delivered commanding performances as the Round of 16 first-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League produced high-scoring contests and dramatic finishes across Europe this week.

Spanish giants, Real Madrid, thrashed Premier League giants Manchester City 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Federico Valverde starred with a hat-trick as Real Madrid capitalised on defensive lapses against Man City to secure a commanding advantage heading into the second leg of the ongoing Round of 16 in the UCL.

Meanwhile, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain produced an attacking masterclass to beat Chelsea FC 5-2 at the Parc des Princes. PSG outclass Chelsea's defence, scoring five goals to put one foot firmly in the quarter-finals of the competition.

On the other hand, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich also enjoyed a dominant outing, outclassing Atalanta BC 6-1 away from home. Bayern's ruthless attacking display left the Italian side with a mountain to climb ahead of the return leg.

In another surprise result, Norwegian side FK Bodø/Glimt beat Sporting CP 2-0 at home to gain a valuable advantage in the tie.

The second-leg matches of the Round of 16 will be played next week, with teams battling for a place in the quarter-finals as Europe's premier club competition moves closer to its final scheduled for May in Budapest.

Previously, FC Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid registered emphatic victories, while Liverpool FC suffered a shock defeat and FC Barcelona were held to a draw in their respective first-leg encounters. Bayern Munich produced the standout performance of the night, thrashing Atalanta BC 6-1 in Bergamo.

The German giants dominated from the outset, racing to a three-goal lead within the opening 25 minutes through strikes from Josip Stanisic, Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry.

Bayern maintained their attacking momentum after the break, with Nicolas Jackson, Jamal Musiala and Olise adding further goals to seal a commanding victory and place the Bundesliga champions in a strong position ahead of the second leg.

In Madrid, Atletico delivered another dominant display as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 5-2. Diego Simeone's side capitalised on defensive errors from the Premier League club, with Julian Alvarez scoring twice during a blistering attacking performance. (ANI)

