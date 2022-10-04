Real Madrid’s run ends, Barcelona take top spot

Madrid, October 3

It was not the return to action that Karim Benzema had hoped for. Back in Real Madrid’s squad after a long injury lay-off, the France striker missed a second-half penalty kick that helped to end the team’s perfect start to the season.

Madrid’s streak of nine straight victories in all competitions was halted after a 1-1 home draw against 10-man Osasuna in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The result also cost Madrid the league lead, as it was surpassed by Barcelona following their 1-0 win at Mallorca on Saturday. Both teams are tied on 19 points but the Catalan club is ahead on goal difference.

Benzema, who had missed three straight matches because of a right leg injury sustained before the international break, had a chance to give Madrid the lead in the 79th minute, but his shot from the spot was saved by Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera. It was the third straight penalty miss by Benzema against the Osasuna goalkeeper. — AP