Jaipur (Rajasthan)[India], May 27 (ANI): After a wait of 11 years, Punjab Kings have secured a spot in the playoffs in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Further adding to their success, the side led by captain Shreyas Iyer managed to confirm a spot in the top two after a 7-wicket win over Punjab Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Monday.

After electing to bowl, left-arm speedster Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen and Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up two wickets each to restrict the opposition to 184/7 in 20 overs.

Priyansh Arya (62 off 35 balls) and Josh Inglis (73 off 42 balls) scored half-centuries each to help their side get the win in 18.3 overs with seven wickets to spare, as the Kings finished with 19 points in 14 games, guaranteeing themselves a spot in the top two.

Speaking after the match, Ricky Ponting praised the team for bouncing back after a loss to Delhi Capitals on Saturday, but also stressed the importance of the upcoming matches.

"Great team always find ways to respond and bounce back. Awesome result, great result for this group. We qualified 10-12 days ago. That was a big milestone for us. We talked about making sure of giving ourselves the best chance of finishing in the top two, and we have gone ahead and done that," Ponting said in the dressing room.

"Awesome run chase, great win, really happy for all of you. But what you have done today has been outstanding. The real serious stuff starts now. Enjoy the moment for what it is. Lot of big games are coming up," he further added.

Meanwhile, Punjab batter Shashank Singh further highlighted how the players manifested the team's success and credited the management for their constant support.

"It feels surreal and very satisfying. We manifested this as a team. This year we will win the title. Our first aim was to finish top two. So, we passed the first hurdle. We believed, we manifested, and we worked hard. The credit goes to the management. Every single individual, including the players and the management. We had 4-5 camps before the IPL, and you can see the results, which is not easy in IPL," Shashank said at the post-match press conference.

Iyer further added that the team's mindset was always focused on the title. "Right from day one, our mindset was to go out there and win. We are not thinking about going through the playoffs. We are winning about winning the Championship," the Punjab skipper said.

"I personally feel everyone stepped up at the right time. We have been in that mindset that we have to win no matter what situation. Kudos to everyone and the management. Ricky has been fantastic, and for me, it was about gaining the trust of every individual. And that happened by winning matches, and I personally feel we need to maintain that relationship throughout," he signed off.

Punjab Kings will next compete in the first qualifier on May 29 at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh from 7:30 PM IST onwards. (ANI)

