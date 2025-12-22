"Really good step...": Mili Sheth on Ahmedabad Polo Tournament

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 22 (ANI): The Gujarat Polo Club will host the Ahmedabad Polo Tournament from January 2 to 4 at the Gujarat Polo Club Ground in Shela, in an effort to revive the sport of polo in the state and develop the event into a major annual sporting fixture in western India.

While speaking to ANI, Mili Sheth, an Indian polo player, welcomed the competition as an essential step to encourage more female players in India, noting that there are currently very few. She shared that she has been riding for 10 years, developed a love for horses, took up polo, and gained playing experience in cities like Jaipur and Jodhpur.

"I really appreciate that they're organising a women's polo competition because there are very less women polo players in India. This is a really good step, and in future I'm sure there will be more female players. I've been riding for 10 years, and I just fell in love with horses one day, and I actually started learning 10 years ago and then got into polo, and then I went to Jaipur, Jodhpur, and I played there," Mili Sheth told ANI.

Jayvirsinh Gohil, a founding member of the Gujarat Polo Club, said the Ahmedabad Polo Tournament will feature eight teams--six men's and two women's--with top players from across India, six female players in the women's teams, and horses brought in from around the country.

The three-day tournament will feature six teams, including corporate-backed sides and two women's teams. Alongside competitive matches, the event will include equine exhibitions, heritage-themed installations, and designated spectator zones to engage families and young audiences.

The tournament will begin with a ceremonial parade, during which all six teams will enter the ground on horseback carrying team and sponsor flags. The opening ceremony will feature cultural performances, and the tournament trophy will be unveiled on the first day.

Cultural and entertainment programmes are planned across all three days, with dance performances, acrobatic displays and traditional demonstrations scheduled between matches. Musical performances and fireworks displays are also planned as part of the event programme.

According to the organisers, the tournament aims to highlight polo's historical significance in India and expand its presence in Gujarat. The closing ceremony will include the presentation of trophies and awards to winning teams and individual performers.

The Ahmedabad Polo Tournament is being supported by corporate sponsors and is expected to draw polo enthusiasts, sports followers and families over the three days. (ANI)

