"Really hacked off": England Test skipper Joe Root after Carse incident

London [UK], August 25 (ANI): England Test captain Joe Root has expressed his frustration over repeated off-field incidents involving his teammates, saying he is "really hacked off" after Brydon Carse was briefly arrested outside a bar in Derby and subsequently removed from the squad for the second Test against Pakistan, according to Cricinfo.

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Carse was filmed in handcuffs while celebrating Durham's victory over Derbyshire on Saturday night. Police confirmed on Monday that the fast bowler had been briefly arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly before being de-arrested.

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The Cricket Regulator is investigating the incident, following which Carse was stood down from England's squad for Thursday's second Test.

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Root, who recently resumed the England Test captaincy, said he had spoken to an "upset and apologetic" Carse following the incident. The senior batter also revealed that he held a "very robust discussion" with the England players after the squad arrived in London on Monday afternoon.

"If I'm being brutally honest, I'm really hacked off. I'm really disappointed that after last week's performance, we sat here and we're talking about something nothing related to it at all. In terms of the incident itself, it's obviously with the Regulator. There's not a lot I can say on it. It's in their hands now. I've spoken to Brydon. When I first found out, my first concern was him as a person, as someone I've spent a lot of time with [and who has] been involved in this dressing-room," Root said at Lord's on Tuesday, as quoted by Cricinfo.

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"You obviously develop personal relationships with players, and I don't think I'm speaking out of turn by saying he's very upset, very apologetic, and understands his actions. I'm sure when he gets his chance, he will say that himself. It's not the isolated incident itself. It's the fact that we continually keep making stupid mistakes away from the game, and it's detracting from what we're doing on the field," the England Test captain added.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday that the matter would be investigated and the issue was referred to the independent Cricket Regulator. Now, it has been confirmed that the Cricket Regulator will investigate the pacer's behaviour, ruling him out of selection for the Test match at Lord's starting from August 27. Now, Hampshire quick Sonny Baker, who has played a Test, ODI and T20I each for England, has been roped in as a replacement.

A statement from the ECB said, "Following a referral from the ECB, the Cricket Regulator has confirmed that they will investigate events on Saturday night in Derby."

"Brydon Carse will no longer be available for selection for the Second Men's Rothesay Test Match while this investigation is ongoing and the full facts are obtained. Brydon will be replaced in the squad for this match by Sonny Baker," concluded the statement.

The incident is another drinking/nightclub related controversy that has hit England cricket over the last year or so, coming just a week after Joe Root, once again appointed captain after the retirement of Ben Stokes, said that there would be no team midnight curfew and backed his players to "act like grown adults". Now, more questions could be raised about the team's behaviour and their relationship with alcohol/clubbing.

England white-ball skipper Harry Brook was fined and almost lost his captaincy after being hit by a nightclub bouncer during a tour to New Zealand last year, the night before an ODI match. Stories of England players, particularly Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell, drinking and partying, especially during their mid-tour break trip to Noosa during the Ashes, also dominated the headlines in Australia.

This summer, Stokes and pacer Gus Atkinson were suspended with an investigation pending into their conduct after winning the first Test against New Zealand, with Stokes and Atkinson alleged to have broken the team curfew protocols. While both were cleared of any involvement in violence in a nightclub, Stokes announced his retirement in the third and final Test of the series. Both were also given written warnings after "breaching specific contractual obligations".

The first Test of the three-match series saw England defeat Pakistan by an innings and 103 runs.

England are placed at seventh in the WTC standings with five wins, eight losses and a draw, with a points percentage of 29.76. (ANI)

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