Brisbane [Australia], December 6 (ANI): Former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist commented on England's Test team number three batter Ollie Pope's batting approach after the batter fell to a soft dismissal on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test between Australia and England at The Gabba in Brisbane. Gilchrist called Pope's batting approach "reckless", as quoted by Fox Cricket.

Australia tightened their grip on the Gabba Test on Day 3, stretching their first-innings lead before their bowlers delivered key strikes under the lights, leaving England struggling at 134/6 and still 43 runs behind in their second innings.

None of their batters could reach the fifty-run mark, despite most of them getting good starts. Pope, specifically, grabbed the attention of many after his dismissal for 26 runs. Merely because of the way he got out. Already looking solid on 26 off 31 balls, the England number three attempted a shot against a fuller delivery from Michael Neser. He got into the shot too early and lacked control, and the ball nipped back in to strike the inner half of his bat as Pope played it right into the hands of the bowler.

Adam Gilchrist criticised Pope's approach, saying his aggressive intent is backfiring. He described Pope's innings as reckless and predictable and suggested he needs to rethink his strategy before the Adelaide Test.

"(Pope's) desire to keep attacking and keep imposing himself on the bowling unit is what's bringing him down. Tonight was reckless. It just looked like reckless cricket," Gilchrist said as quoted by Fox Cricket.

"It's all a little bit too predictable from what we've seen in four innings so far (this series). There's a bit for him to think about before he goes to Adelaide," he added.

Pope has struggled against Australia, averaging only 18.71 across 14 Test innings without registering a fifty, with a highest score of 46 in the first innings of the Ashes opener in Perth earlier this month. In the current match, he had already recorded a three-ball duck in England's first innings. (ANI)

